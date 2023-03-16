These wonderful walkers are breathing fresh air into social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Society

These wonderful walkers are breathing fresh air into social media

By Rosemary Lowne
March 16, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 2:32 pm
Matt Gill and his wife Anna's Instagram page has over 21,000 followers. They are pictured sharing their wonderful news that they have a little adventurer on the way. All photos supplied by Anna Gill.
Matt Gill and his wife Anna's Instagram page has over 21,000 followers. They are pictured sharing their wonderful news that they have a little adventurer on the way. All photos supplied by Anna Gill.

It’s impossible not to feel a sense of calm and serenity when scrolling through the Aberdeenshire Walks Instagram page.

Positively brimming with stunning photos of beautiful walks they’ve enjoyed on their doorstep, Anna Gill and her husband Matt from Pitmedden are an invigorating breath of fresh air when it comes to social media.

Since starting their Instagram page Aberdeenshire Walks back in January 2021 – amidst a coronavirus lockdown – the couple have amassed more than 21,000 followers who are captivated by their posts sharing the best walking spots, tips for staycations and day trip ideas.

“Me and Matt set up the Instagram page up on 2nd January 2021,” says Anna.

“We’d just gone into the second lockdown and there were restrictions on where you could go.

A beautiful photo of Anna and Matt at the top of Bennachie.

“So we just started walking because we had nothing better to do and we wanted to explore places we hadn’t been before.

“We started sharing our photos online and it built a lot of traction very quickly.

“I think a lot of people were looking for new things to do.

“We have always enjoyed a walk but it was through this that we really got into walking.”

Good for the soul

Anna is happiness while walking.

It wasn’t long before Anna, who works in digital marketing, and Matt started to receive heartfelt messages from strangers saying that their page had helped them through their struggles with mental health.

“What really matters is to see how much of a difference we’re making to people’s lives,” says Anna.

“We frequently get messages saying thank you so much you’ve inspired me to find new places.

“We’ve even had people message to say that they really struggle with their mental health but that the page has given them motivation or a checklist of things to do.”

The Balmoral Cairns walk is one of Matt and Anna’s favourite strolls especially as you get to see the grand memorial pyramid for Prince Albert.

Collieston Beach

Originally from Kilmarnock before moving to the north-east to study business management at Aberdeen University, Anna met her lifelong hiking buddy Matt during Freshers Week and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

“One of our special spots is Collieston Beach as it’s really pretty and it’s somewhere we went when we first started dating,” says Anna.

“Matt would drive us there in his wee Corsa and we would get an ice cream.”

This photo shows Anna enjoying an 8.5k walk from Forvie Sands Visitor Centre in Collieston to Hackley Bay.

But their shared passion for walking only started during the second lockdown in January 2021.

“I think what’s really nice is that it’s a love that’s grown together,” says Anna.

“It wasn’t like we met and we were super into hill walking.

“It’s a hobby and a passion that we found together.”

From Mount Keen to Lochnagar

One look at their vibrant Instagram grid – photo gallery – and it’s like a love letter to Aberdeenshire and Scotland as a whole.

From sunny strolls up Mount Keen and windy walks scaling Bennachie to tenacious treks up snow-capped Scolty hill and autumnal jaunts around Haddo House, the couple have documented their journey in breathtaking style.

“My absolute favourite and I know that Matthew has said the same, is Lochnagar, it’s stunning,” says Anna.

“It was Matt’s first Munro and it’s a really exciting as you’ve got a quarry at the top and the loch down the bottom.

“It’s absolutely beautiful and I don’t think we’ve found anywhere that can match it yet.

“We also really like Clachnaben and Bennachie.”

This photo shows Anna taking in the view over Tarlair open air pool.

Switching off

For Anna and Matt, one of the best things about walking is getting the chance to switch off from the stresses of everyday life.

“Both of us can be quite bad with our phones, especially with my work being all online,” says Anna.

“I really think it should be an essential part of everyone’s day to go for a walk and leave your phone in your bag.

“It’s so important to just enjoy life.”

And very shortly Anna and Matt will have a tiny trekker accompanying them on walks as they are expecting their first child, a little girl, next month.

“We’ve got a wee girl on the way so we’re excited now and really looking forward to the changes,” says Anna.

Matt enjoys the scenery around Loch Muick.

Tough times

While Anna and Matt are super positive people, something which shines through on their Instagram page, they are keen to stress that they too have got things going on in the background.

“It’s important to note that we have such a positive outlook but it’s also good for people to know that even though it seems that everything is going well and we’re in a really good place there’s also a lot going on in the background of our lives,” says Anna.

“My mum is about to go through chemotherapy for breast cancer.

“Its been a hard few months as we found out she had cancer in the same week that we found out I was pregnant.

“She’s been so strong through it all and so positive.

“It’s not been easy but we’ll get through it.”

Anna pictured with her mum Laura.

Royal approval

Anna and Matt’s Instagram page has even inspired her mum, Laura Strong who lives in Strichen, to start her own blog, documenting her cancer journey.

“I think she’s seen the impact that Instagram blogs can have on people and how it can actually support them,” says Anna.

“At the end of the day, it’s real-life people and real-life stories.”

Anna says her mum is so proud of her especially when she was invited to a special carol service hosted by The Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey back in 2021 to recognise her role in bringing the community together during lockdown through Aberdeenshire Walks.

Anna was invited to a special service at Westminster Abbey to recognise her role in bringing the local community together during lockdown.

“It was amazing and I was so taken aback when they phoned up to ask if I’d like to come along.

“It was quite surreal.

“There were a lot of celebrities there like Tom Felton who played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the singer Ellie Goulding so seeing them there was really special.

“Kate Garraway even said Merry Christmas to me.”

Wee walker

Samson and Flora won’t be the only little walkers with Anna and Matt soon.

With the imminent arrival of her little one, Anna is taking a breather from walking but is already planning hikes after their bundle of joy arrives.

“We’re already planning what baby carriers to get,” laughs Anna.

“I’ve also got a YouTube camera so I’m looking forward to using that on walks and I’m also planning to write a blog too.”

Wellbeing check-in with Anna Gill

Anna Gill and her dog Samson walking near Pitmedden House. Image: Kath Flannery, DC Thomson

What’s your favourite hill walk and why? 

Lochnagar. This was Matt’s first ever Munro so it was special for that reason. But also the views are STUNNING! We want to go back and complete all five White Mouth Munros there.

Where’s best for a leisurely stroll? 

We love Haddo House. This walk is very accessible but pretty, and also has a great coffee shop with good cakes on the estate…

Any funny walking moments? 

A lot of our funny moments are in the small things at the time such as getting stuck when crossing over streams or slipping straight into mud. We are always laughing on walks – it is just such a good way to spend time together!

What snacks are in your rucksack? 

We take snacks very seriously on bigger walks, making sure to have at least cereal bars, crisps, bananas and chocolate as well as a good lunch.

Any scary walking experiences? 

After Storm Arwin we decided to walk up Meikle Tap, Hill of Fare. The path on the way down from the summit was closed due to trees having fallen, however, we decided that couldn’t stop us! Turns out that was a terrible move – the fallen trees were so bad that we kept getting lost and the dogs needed carried. Hours later in the dark at -3°C, we finally found the car and recovered with an Indian takeaway!

What are your three best tips for hill walking? 

  • Layer up with good clothing and wear comfy boots.
  • Pack a spare pair of socks, water, and plenty of snacks
  • Plan your route in advance and keep a map on you. Don’t attempt to take paths that look like shortcuts – we’ve made that mistake too many times.

Any advice on the best clothing to wear? 

We do generally find that you pay for what you get with outdoor clothing, however, that does not mean you necessarily need the most expensive items. Our personal favourite clothing brands are Rab, Mountain Equipment and Montane.

What footwear is best?

This completely depends on your feet, requirements and budget. The best thing you can do is go into your local outdoor wear shop and try on some different pairs to see what is best for you. We personally like Salomon and Meindl boots most.

Who are your walking/outdoor heroes? 

I LOVE hearing stories like that of Nirmal Purja who climbed all 14 mountains over 8,000 metres in seven months. However, I am so inspired every day by other people across Scotland, just living a normal life like you or I, that share their adventures online. For example, James from Scottish Munro Journey and Megan Beaudry who lives in Aberdeen. There is also an amazing lady, Jess, who runs a local business called @bumpsbairnsandbuggies and shares lots of local walks with her three children.

Best walking experience? 

Any Munros – even ones that don’t feel so exciting. Nothing compares to quality time with the people you’re hiking with, and you get the best sense of achievement afterwards!! Mount Keen is a great Aberdeenshire one to get started with.
For more information about Aberdeenshire Walks check out their Instagram page @aberdeenshirewalks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Society

Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen has always been a popular takeaway.
Takeaway review: The Blue Elephant in Aberdeen serves up a family feast
One of the brunch dishes on offer at No.8 High Street. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire's No.8 High Street cafe manager creates vegan flavour sensations while staying allergen friendly
Ferryhill House Hotel appeals across the generations. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Spring menu put to the test at Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen
Enjoy some seriously good food at The Grant Arms Hotel. All photos supplied by Frédéric Vasquez.
Epic Sunday roasts, international flare and a kitchen love story: Meet the owners of…
El Diablo and The Provocative are two of the bagels creating a buzz at Simple Bee. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Simple Bee cafe in Rosemount creates quite the buzz with loaded bagels and doughnuts…
David Nicholas has 'Scot' what it takes as a window cleaner. Photo by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Meet the kilted window cleaner turning heads across Aberdeen
We're drooling over BioCafe's Biscoff waffle. Photo supplied by BioCafe.
Talk of the Town: BioCafe's fresh new menu has some bite
Anne Keenan runs The Culinary Kiwi Bird from her garden in Insch. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
Backyard baker spreads love of bread from New Zealand to the north-yeast

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer
How the proposed McDonald's in Ellon will look. Image: McDonald's.
First look at what new McDonald's in Ellon could look like
The last meeting between Ireland and Scotland's hurling/shinty sides took place in 2019. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Shinty-hurling clashes between Scotland and Ireland set to return later this year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented