Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on the AWPR.

Officers were called to an incident on the A956 Cleanhill to Charleston road shortly before 1.30am.

Initial police reports suggested the accident involved two cars.

However, officers later confirmed a man was knocked down by a vehicle between the Cleanhill roundabout eastbound and the Charleston flyover.

Ambulance crews attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road – part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route that circles the city – was closed for more than 10 hours and inquiries remain ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.20am on Thursday March 30, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A956 AWPR between the Charleston and Cleanhill junctions.

“The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed for around 10 hours to allow investigations to be carried out.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.34am to attend an incident on the A956 near the Charleston flyover.

“An ambulance and one of our specialist operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched.”