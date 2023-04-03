Only Fools And Horses legend loving life as ‘joyous’ show arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Only Fools And Horses legend loving life as ‘joyous’ show arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre

Tessa Peake-Jones says The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel has an uplifting and life-affirming message at its heart

By Scott Begbie
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel will be a joyous experience at HIs Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel will be a joyous experience at HIs Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

It’s a long way from Jaipur to Peckham but it’s a journey that Only Fools And Horses legend Tessa Peake-Jones is loving.

The actor – who became a household name as Raquel in the classic sitcom – is having a ball crisscrossing the UK with the touring version of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, opening at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen tomorrow (Tuesday April 4).

Not only does she love the reaction of audiences every night, she also believes the story of a group of retired Brits finding a new lease on life in India has a life-affirming message at its heart.

“One of the older characters says: ‘life is for living… Everyone thinks I’m ready to die, but I’m actually ready to live,” said Tessa, who is playing Evelyn, a recently widowed housewife.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel will be at His Majesty’s Theatre until Saturday. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at His Majesty’s says ‘life is about now’

“That’s a brilliant philosophy for anyone of any age. And this show is a champion of seeing older actors on a stage, working together and saying life is about now, let’s try something new.”

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel follows the retirees as they set out on a new life in what they believe is an opulent retirement home in India – only to find it’s not what they thought. But along the way, the eclectic bunch find their lives changed forever as are the lives of the people who run the hotel.

“It’s quite an adventure, because you get to know all the Indian characters and hear about their lives and you see the white elderly people arriving and having to adjust,” said Tessa,

“By the end they become one big family – a word that is used a lot is joyous. Each character goes through some change or transformation throughout the evening and that’s just lovely to watch.”

Tess Peake-Jones as Mrs Maguire in Grantchester, with James Norton and Al Weaver. Image: ITV

Tessa, who is a familiar face on stage and screen, having recently played Mrs Magurire in the popular ITV detective series Grantchester, particularly loves the journey that Evelyn takes during the course of the story.

“She starts as a very quiet, shy and retiring person who’s not used to travelling on her own since she lost her husband. She’s a little bit scared by the whole thing, then you watch her blossom. In India, she finds herself and new side of herself.”

Tessa takes on role played by Dame Judy Dench in the movie version

The movie version of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel has been described as one of the century’s most treasured films – with Dame Judi Dench playing Evelyn – but it’s one that Tessa has never seen.

“I haven’t read the book either – but that’s what brings people in, that they have seen the film and loved it. But the stage version stands in its own right, people will have a very enjoyable evening.”

But she is loving every minute of the show – especially the finale which involves a bit of Bollywood-style dancing.

The touring version of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen this week. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

“For a few minutes I can feel like I’m in a musical,” said Tessa. “I’ve always wanted to be in a musical, but I can’t sing, but just for a tiny bit I can feel like I am in one in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”

While on tour, Tessa finds many people still want to chat to her about the legendary Only Fools And Horses. She is delighted that people have fond memories of the show in which she played Raquel, partner to Del Boy, the role that cemented David Jason as a national treasure.

“Because it’s on UK Gold every day it lives on forever,” she joked. “Although we are all now 20 years older than the last one, it still has a very surprising impact on people.

Tessa tells how Only Fools And Horses has changed people’s lives

“People will come up and tell us stories of how Only Fools And Horses changed their lives. When they have lost someone they put it 0n, it’s their go-to programme when they are depressed. It’s had a profound effect on people.

“People never say anything but praise for the show. You do think how privileged we all are to be patted on the back every day by some member of the public when there are people saving lives in hospitals who never get thanked.”

While she and the rest of the Only Fools And Horses cast catch up occasionally, often at conventions, Tessa can categorically rule out a reunion for the popular show.

Raquel (Tessa Peake-Jones), Del (David Jason), Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and Cassandra (Gwyneth Strong) starred in Only Fools And Horses. Image: BBC

“Nobody would do it because we don’t have the most amazing genius writer, John Sullivan,” she said of the show’s creator who died in 2011.

“Without him, there isn’t a programme. But I often hope he’s looking down from somewhere and saying: ‘wow, it’s still so popular’.”

However, fans of Grantchester might be a bit more fortunate as Tessa plots her next move.

“We still haven’t confirmation and there are ongoing negotiations, but there might be a possibility of another Grantchester, but we’re still not sure. If not, I will be looking for more telly or theatre work. I’m just so happy to work. What a privilege it is to do a job where we actually get such fun out of it,”

Learning to live life to the full in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, arriving at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Tessa Peake-Jones is on a mission to entertain audiences at His Majesty’s

Before any of that, though, Tessa’s aim is to entertain audiences at His Majesty’s on what will be her first visit to the Granite City.

“I hope they are going to be cheered up. If we can entertain and audience for two and a half hours and they go out feeling a bit brighter and jollier, then we’ll have done our job.”

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday April 4 to Saturday April 8. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Conversation