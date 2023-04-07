Aberdonian returns home to head Mooreast UK and Ireland

International mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreast Holdings has appointed a new managing director to spearhead its European business and bolster its management team.

Aberdonian Barry Silver has taken up the role as head of Mooreast UK & Ireland – a post which has seen him tasked with establishing and managing a subsea foundation production facility in his home city.

Mr Silver joins as the company addresses supply chain challenges related to developments such as the ScotWind auction, Celtic Sea Cluster and Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) project.

The appointment is one of four in the UK and comes after the company announced plans to create at least 100 jobs in Aberdeen by opening a plant to support the consolidation and assembly of mooring components, as well as act as a hub for its growing European operations.

Mr Silver, who brings nearly 25 years of business, technical and operational experience in offshore energy markets, said: “I am pleased to have joined the Mooreast team and be entrusted to help the company’s rapid international growth through the creation of its UK and Ireland arm.

“I have spent many years working in different parts of the world and coming home to Aberdeen to help a global company make its mark here is special.

“I am particularly looking forward to helping Aberdeen play a key role in the renewables energy market. The city, along with the skilled workers who helped build the oil and gas sector here, has a pivotal place in helping the UK reach its climate goals.

“The appointment of a dedicated geotechnical engineer is an expansion of our existing geotechnical offering and supports our client offering here in the UK.

Faith in region and people

“Together with our engineering capability, we engage with front-end engineering early in the design process for planned installations.

“The team across UK and EU brings a range of knowledge and experience built up across many years. These appointments, together with the announcement of our intention to build a plant here, is an indication of the faith the company has in the region and its people.”

With Mr Silver’s experience of helping several international organisations expand their capabilities across multiple regions, Mooreast CEO Sim Koon Lam is confident the growth of the UK team will help the Singapore Exchange Catalist-listed company increase its European footprint.

Mr Lam said: “Barry’s deep domain knowledge and experience, along with his leadership skills will be a valuable asset for Mooreast.

“We are assembling a strong team to enhance our European operations and these appointments have been made with the intention of building strong foundations in the North Sea as we look to expand our capabilities across the continent, particularly in the Netherlands.”

Mooreast, which employs more than 130 people worldwide, is working with private sector-led and not-for- profit body ETZ to identify a potential location for the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Aberdeen, along with the development of a skills and jobs plan to support local job opportunities.

The company has also appointed Jack Phillips as business development manager, offshore floating wind and Stacey Brown to the sales and business coordinator role.

Leith Livingstone also becomes geotechnical engineer.