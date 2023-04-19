Emergency services called to burning vehicle on the AWPR near Milltimber

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to extinguish a car on fire on the AWPR.

The incident which occurred before 7.30pm this evening and involved a dark blue SUV on the northbound lane of the AWPR just before the Milltimber flyover.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to reports of fire at 7.37pm and have dispatched two fire appliances from Aberdeen to the scene.

Ambulance were also at the scene but SFRS confirmed there were no injuries sustained with the driver managing to quickly exit the vehicle.

Fire crews managed to bring the fire under control with the help of hose reel jets and left the scene at 8.42pm.

According to AA Traffic News, there are still queues of traffic approaching the area with police directing traffic through the area along the single northbound lane.