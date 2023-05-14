Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’

The historic building is finally attracting some serious interest after its asking price was slashed.

By Ben Hendry
CR0042489, Ben Hendry, Insch. Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Sunday, May 7th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
CR0042489, Ben Hendry, Insch. Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Sunday, May 7th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI

Architect Douglas Forrest has been on a mission for decades.

Now aged 70 and confined to a wheelchair due to worsening MS, he believes his “passion project” could finally have a happy ending.

Douglas first clapped eyes on Wardhouse, a spectacular ruined mansion on the outskirts of Insch, in 1984.

Douglas Forrest wants Wardhouse Estate to have a bright future. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

By then, it had been missing its roof for decades.

But he didn’t care. He saw beauty in the building “frozen in time”, and plenty of potential.

Douglas later bought the ruined mansion and surrounding 30-acre estate and started masterminding ways to bring it back to life.

There could be life in the old building yet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

All it needs, he says, is someone with the money and imagination to convert it into their “dream home”.

With various blueprints scattered before him, he told us the story of Wardhouse’s past – and about his hopes for its future.

Wardhouse Estate
The estate has a storied history. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The ruined mansion is surrounded by a huge hillside estate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

How old is Wardhouse Estate?

Built in 1757, Wardhouse was the childhood home of Napoleonic Admiral Sir James Alexander Gordon – said to be the real life inspiration for the fictional Horatio Hornblower.

By the 1900s, the family was known as the “Spanish Gordons” after finding their fortune in farming and wine in the Mediterranean.

In 1906 King Alfonso of Spain and his new bride Queen Victoria Eugenia spent their honeymoon at Wardhouse, due to their links with the family.

The huge first floor window is just one distinguishing feature. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wardhouse Estate
Wardhouse Estate has been left to the elements for 70 years.

The Gordons sold the estate in 1952.

Soon after that, the building was pillaged – with a local timber firm buying it then ripping off the roof to avoid taxes.

And that’s how it’s stayed for the last 70 years, the wind whistling through halls once bristling with life.

Ancient castles and Donald Trump couldn’t distract Douglas from Wardhouse dream

Douglas had just finished another project restoring the historic Cullen House in Moray when he and his business partner began looking for other “regeneration opportunities”.

He soon found himself staring up at the hidden gem outside Insch, surrounded on all sides by wonders like Bennachie, Dunnydeer and the Coreen Hills.

Douglas finished work on the stunning Cullen House in 1987.

After that, Douglas ended up leading a revamp of Keithhall nearby.

Across his long career, he has worked on everything from Sinclair and Girnigoe Castle in Wick to plans for a clubhouse at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course – which never made it to fruition despite “several meetings” with the bolshy tycoon.

(His verdict on the former US president? “He’s all smoke and mirrors, but I got on fine with Donald Trump.”)

It could be one of the grandest homes in all of Scotland.. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But he always had his eye on Wardhouse, forming a “masterplan” for it in the early 2000s.

He and wife Carol (now with dog Bella) then moved to the estate, at first living in a caravan before doing up an old barn yards from the mansion.

Bella, Douglas’ dog, does not come with the purchase. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

In 2018, it went on the market for £500,000.

The B-listed building was pulled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

But now it’s been listed again, with the asking price slashed to £300,000 in a renewed effort to revive it.

In the past, Douglas had proposed visions of splitting it into seven separate flats, but now he thinks its future is more likely as one very grand home.

He wants to welcome a buyer who “can take on the project, and then enjoy living there”.

This can be yours… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Could rotted interior actually be a selling point?

Douglas estimates that work to do up the ruin would cost at least £1.5 million.

Though it would be a “long-term project”, he says the hollowed out building offers budding homemakers a “blank canvas” to design their very own dream house.

He explains: “The roof being lifted meant that what was left of Wardhouse was frozen in time.

“The rain has rotted away what was inside, opening the door to some really innovative designs for the interior.”

Douglas thinks the barren 18th century building presents a unique opportunity for people to create their own dream home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Could Bahamas buyer take on Wardhouse Estate?

And things are starting to look up.

“We have had some real interest… Some interesting interest,” Douglas confides.

A ruin or a dream home in waiting? Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
What would you do with a building like Wardhouse? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Recently a retired couple from Aberdeen, who worked in oil, came out and loved it.

“They would have been able to do it – but decided against it purely due to the time it would take to renovate it at their age.

“So we move on to other interest, which has come from the UK and overseas…”

Douglas tells us how he picked up the phone to a potential buyer from the Turks and Caicos coral islands near the Bahamas.

It may seem like a long way from these paradise islands to Insch… But someone is interested in owning property at both locales. Image: Ariane27/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, another call arrived from Spain – appropriate given the north-east building’s links to the nation.

And he expects many more expressions of interest to come flooding in as word spreads.

How does Wardhouse compare to other landmark buildings?

There’s a theory that Wardhouse was built to rival Haddo House.

With an inkling as to how he may answer, I ask Douglas how his pet project matches up to the better-known building near Ellon.

He’s emphatic.

“Wardhouse is better than Haddo House, full stop. There’s zero doubt about it.”

Architects through the ages seem to agree, with an “architectural guide to Gordon” insisting that the Insch manor “readily surpasses” Haddo.

The building could capture the imagination of a wealthy developer… Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wardhouse Estate
The 30 acres of land could offer plenty room for any enthusiastic gardeners too. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Would you like to live in a property like Wardhouse? Let us know in our comments section below

‘We want to move on with it…’

Douglas is relatively upbeat in the face of his worsening health, which has left him using a wheelchair since 2015.

“They can’t cure MS, at least not in my lifetime. You have just got to live with it,” he says.

“But some people have appalling lives with MS, while mine can be… bearable.”

Wardhouse Estate
Douglas feels a personal connection to Wardhouse Estate. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“This,” he adds in reference to his grand plans, “is very much a passion project.

“And we want to move on with it.”

He continues: “Three significant things happened in 1953, you know…

“The roof came off Wardhouse, Everest was scaled for the first time and Doug Forrest was born!”

You get the feeling he won’t rest until his own personal Everest has been conquered.

Find out more about the sale of Wardhouse Estate here.

House to be built on ancient battlefield outside Inverurie ‘will upset our ancestors’ graves’

[[title]]

[[text]]

