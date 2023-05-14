Inverurie rock band Jolson celebrate 50 years of gigs and good times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie rock band Jolson celebrate 50 years of gigs and good times

Jolson developed a loyal following and regularly played sell-out gigs across Scotland after getting together in 1973.

By Kirstie Waterston
Jolson when their hair was long, heels were high and trousers wide, from left, John Smith, Jim Walker, Brian Hosie and Alan Robertson pictured in March 1975. Image: DC Thomson
Jolson when their hair was long, heels were high and trousers wide, from left, John Smith, Jim Walker, Brian Hosie and Alan Robertson pictured in March 1975. Image: DC Thomson

If you were around Inverurie in the ’70s, the chances are you’ll remember rock band Jolson gigging in the local pubs.

It may seem like only yesterday, but it’s been 50 years since the band began filling venues from Perth to Thurso.

And now the young-at-heart members of Jolson are back on stage to mark their 50th anniversary in style.

On keys and vocals, Jolson’s Alan Robertson in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

Off the back of a sell-out charity gig in their native Inverurie, the band is hoping to get back on the road, playing the north-east venues of their youth.

But the celebration is bittersweet, following the death of founding member Jim Walker from cancer in 2000.

Jolson were part of thriving music scene

Cast your minds back to 1973. It was the year Pink Floyd released Dark Side of the Moon, David Bowie killed off Ziggy Stardust and Slade’s iconic festive favourite Merry Xmas Everybody was released.

There was also a thriving music scene across Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland.

You just needed to glance down the classified and entertainment pages in the EE and P&J at the time to see columns bursting with adverts for gigs.

Jolson in 1973, from left, Jim Walker, Alan Robertson, Brian Hosie and John Smith. Image: DC Thomson

It was at the start of 1973 that Alan Robertson (vocals/keyboard), Johnny Smith (bass guitar), Jim Walker (lead guitar) and Brian Hosie (drums) founded Jolson.

By day, they were a mechanic, art teacher, electrician and quantity surveyor, but evenings and weekends were spent gigging and rehearsing.

The musicians had previously been part of the Billy Steele Combo, but formed new group Jolson when two members left.

Soon Jolson were being booked at venues not just in Aberdeenshire, but in Inverness, Perth City Hall, the Aviemore Centre – and everywhere in between.

Brush with fame on television

The group garnered a loyal following and regularly played to sell-out audiences, which singer and keyboard player Alan believes was down to their rockier sound.

While many local bands played pop covers, Jolson were influenced by Deep Purple, Uriah Heep and Status Quo.

Jolson appeared on Sounds ’73 in August 1973. Image: DC Thomson

Jolson went from strength to strength, and in August 1973 enjoyed a star turn on the silver screen with an appearance on Grampian TV’s “Sounds ’73”.

The format of Sounds ’73, filmed at Grampian TV’s Queen’s Road studio, was to feature an up-and-coming band alongside a well-known artist.

Jolson were the rising stars, and the established band was none other than Marsha Hunt’s 22.

Marsha had shot to fame in the lead role in the controversial West End musical Hair and for being Mick Jagger’s one-time girlfriend.

Jolson’s late guitarist Jim Walker pictured in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

Rocking out in Rothienorman

One of the band’s regular and most popular haunts was the village Rothienorman, near Inverurie.

Unlike most Saturday night dances in the Garioch it didn’t start until 10pm and continued until 1.30am.

In a 1975 Evening Express interview, bass guitarist Johnny said the crowd didn’t want chart covers, he explained: “The important thing is to play music people will want to dance to.”

Such was Rothie’s reputation in the ’70s, it attracted an audience, not just from neighbouring towns and villages, but also from Banff and Macduff.

Johnny Smith, the bass guitarist for the band Jolson, performing in Rothienorman in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

But rival factions from the north-east gathering at one venue – with added booze – did often lead to dancefloor scuffles.

Then-assistant roadie Steve Ross described one Brechin gig as “murder” because people were “scrapping all over the place”.

Jolson: 50 years on

After enjoying success across Scotland, Jolson disbanded in 1978.

However, the band reunited in the 1990s and raised more than £70,000 for charities through special gigs.

Jolson’s drummer Brian Hosie keeping the beat at Rothienorman dance in 1975. Image: DC Thomson

A particularly poignant couple of gigs were two sell-out charity nights at Inverurie Town Hall in 1997.

The band were raising funds for the Stephen Welsh Appeal in memory of the teenage Inverurie meningitis victim.

These days, Alan is still on keys and vocals, performing alongside Johnny and Brian, but is now joined by Nev Gall on lead guitar.

Three of the four members of Jolson in 1997, from left, Alan Robertson, Brian Hosie and John Smith. Image: DC Thomson

While Nev’s 16-year-old son Andrew has also joined the band as a guitarist.

Alan says he “brings a new freshness to the band” and joked “as well as substantially reducing our age”.

Alan added: “We’re doing one or two gigs which we’re calling ‘Jolson: 50 years on’ – we did the first one in the Hopeville Social Club in Inverurie and it sold out in a matter of days.

“We raised £2400 for Cancer Research – Jolson’s original guitarist, Jim Walker, died of cancer in 2000, as did his successor Brian Boddie in 2017.”

Jolson in 1973 – from left, Brian Hosie, the late Jim Walker, Johnny Smith and Alan Robertson. Image: Alan Robertson

Good music for a good cause

Alan said seeing the audience enjoying the gig – where they shared the bill with Inverurie country band Teresa and Distilled Water – made Jolson realise there’s still an appetite for their music.

Alan said: “We’re acutely aware we can’t just keep playing in Inverurie, and we thought this might spark interest in other communities we used to play like Ellon, Turriff, Peterhead and Banff.

“Without boasting, we used to pack out places regularly.

“From here all up the east and north coast to Inverness, occasionally Strathpeffer and Thurso, and down as far as Tayside and St Andrews.

And Jolson now – Nev Gall, Brian Hosie, Alan Robertson, and Johnny Smith. Image: Alan Robertson

“We were lucky, we had a good band, and we were slightly more niche than most bands that were playing the charts.

“We were trying to play more rocky stuff, it gave us an edge.”

Alan said people feel nostalgic about the band and the 1970s, and Jolson hope to raise even more money for good causes in their anniversary year.

He added: “We just want to alert people who were around at the time that we’re up for doing a few of these gigs over the coming months.”

Jolson helped raised thousands for cancer charities, from left, Iain and John Robson from Distilled Water, Brian and Nettie Gray from Hopeville Social Club, Angela Turnbull from Cancer Research UK, Alan Robertson, Johnny Smith, Brian Hosie, Nev and Andrew Gall from Jolson. Image: DC Thomson

