News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Van and lorry crash bring down power cables on A82 near Fort Augustus

Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.

By Denny Andonova
A82 crash
Technicians were sent to the A82 near Fort Augustus following a crash between a lorry and van. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Electricians worked for hours to remove power cables from a major north road following a crash involving a lorry and van.

The A82 Inverness to Fort Augustus road was closed for more than four hours following the early morning crash.

Three fire appliances from Fort Augustus, Drumnadrochit and Foyers were deployed to the scene at about 6.15am. They left at 7.45am.

Nobody was injured, but an electricity pole was damaged and power cables were left strewn across the road.

Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Temporary traffic lights were set up to manage the flow of vehicles from B862 Glendoe Road to Great Glen Way while technicians worked to make the area safe.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.10am, police received a report of a road crash involving a lorry and a van on the A82 at Fort Augustus.

“There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

