Do you recognise this dog? Lost pooch handed in to Aberdeen police

Police in the north-east are seeking the owner of a dog found wandering on its own in Aberdeen.

The lost pooch was handed into the police station at Marischal College on Sunday afternoon.

Efforts are now under way to reunite the dog with its owner.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate the dog’s family.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.