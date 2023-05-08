Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Do you recognise this dog? Lost pooch handed in to Aberdeen police The lost pooch was handed into the police station at Marischal College on Sunday afternoon. By Michelle Henderson May 8 2023, 7.13am Share Do you recognise this dog? Lost pooch handed in to Aberdeen police Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5703406/do-you-recognise-this-dog-lost-pooch-handed-in-to-aberdeen-police-station/ Copy Link 0 comment The dog was handed into the police station at Marischal College in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in the north-east are seeking the owner of a dog found wandering on its own in Aberdeen. The lost pooch was handed into the police station at Marischal College on Sunday afternoon. Efforts are now under way to reunite the dog with its owner. Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate the dog’s family. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
