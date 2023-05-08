The Big Help Out: Volunteer groups come together for community spring clean in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Big Help Out: Volunteer groups come together for community spring clean in Stonehaven

Dozens of people braved the rain to pick up litter on Monday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Hayley Thom and seven-year-old Hamish took part in the beach clean in Stonehaven on Monday morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Hayley Thom and seven-year-old Hamish took part in the beach clean in Stonehaven on Monday morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven residents braved the rain armed with litter pickers and gardening tools today to give their town a spring clean.

Led by John Cruickshank, leader of the Stonehaven Horizon Group, volunteers came together as part of The Big Help Out to mark the King’s coronation.

Despite the weather, more than 30 people gathered at the Craw’s Nest to help Paws on Plastic and Plastic Free Stonehaven volunteers clear litter as possible from the beach area.

A number of children were part of the group choosing to spend their day off school tidying up their hometown.

People of all ages helped with the beach clean. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, Alastair Macphie, shared a message on behalf of the King before the litter-picking kicked off, congratulating all who turned out on their volunteering efforts.

Those from Stonehaven’s Men Shed, the Fireballs committee and the local paddle-boarding group all met in other areas of the town to scoop up whatever litter they could find.

Members of the Horizon Group took their cleaning supplies to the Market Square to give the town signs and planters a freshen up, while members of the Rotary Club also stopped by the beach to help with the litter-picking and some weeding.

Huw Goalen, 8, Jack Hassall, 9, and Sean Hassall, 6 on the beach in Stonehaven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘The litter picking bug’

In the beach area alone, volunteers picked up almost 40 kilos of litter in just one hour – a mixture of fishing waste and other rubbish.

Marion Montgomery, founder of Paws on Plastic, said The Big Help Out was a good way to get more people involved with litter picking in Stonehaven.

“It’s really a huge community effort,” she said. “We’re just amazed at the turnout, even on a day like this. We had over 30 people turn out and lots of young children too.

“We’re ultimately aiming to get plastic-free status for Stonehaven. We’re getting very close, we’re just looking now to get businesses involved and already have a number committing to being plastic-free.

“We’ve had businesses here this morning, including a B&B owner who now has the litter picking bug. It’s all about helping each other out, simple things really make a difference.”

Volunteers collected almost 40 kilos of litter in just one hour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Doing something for the community

The nationwide day celebrating volunteering has also encouraged a lot of new members to get involved with the beach cleans, which usually take place on the first Saturday of the month.

Mrs Montgomery added: “A lot of new members have found us so it’s been a really good chance to advertise the opportunities and benefits that volunteering brings.

“What the people in the community are saying when they come off the beach is that it has given them a real buzz, it feels great to make a difference and be a part of the community.”

Plastic Free Stonehaven brought along supplies for the volunteers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Today’s big spring clean is also part of the town’s efforts to prepare for the rededication ceremony for the town’s war memorial which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20.

The work will continue this evening with another clean-up event at Dunottar Woods for The Big Help Out this evening.

Anyone who would like to take part is asked to meet at the quarry car park at 6.45pm.

[[title]]