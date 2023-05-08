Aberdeen Bandit Bakery teases opening of second store

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owners of a popular artisan bakery in Aberdeen have revealed plans to open a second shop.

Bandit Bakery first opened their shop on Rose Street in Aberdeen in 2021.

Since then, the bakery has become well-known for its sourdough breads and fast-selling cinnamon buns.

In a post on social media today, the owners of the shop teased plans to expand the business by opening a second bakery.

Accompanied by a picture of a key, they simply stated that Bandit Bakery two will be “coming soon”.

Customers commenting on the post have expressed their excitement at the news with some even suggesting Inverness as the next store location.

The announcement follows after the local business – part-funded by a successful community Crowdfunder – has experienced notable popularity with customers often queueing out the door.

One of the owners, Pete Leonard, expressed his shock on the store’s opening week when he was told people were queueing all the way down the street for their baked goods.

He said the support from the local community has been “incredible”.

In the store’s beginning, he said it was “nerve-wracking” trying to keep up with orders.

Open from 10am to 3pm Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the bakery has often had to close before noon due to selling out as a result of the sheer demand.