Grampian Pride returns to Aberdeen later this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grampian Pride returns to Aberdeen later this month

This year's event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first-ever Pride event in Aberdeen.

By Ross Hempseed
Grampian Pride Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Grampian Pride Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Grampian Pride will return to Aberdeen later this month.

Thousands will march down Union Street on May 27 to celebrate the 20th pride event to take place in the Granite City.

Attendees are being encouraged to “just be yourself”.

It is the sixth Grampian Pride event in the city and follows Aberdeen Pride, which was first started in 2003.

Since then, the event has only got bigger, with members of the LGBT+ community expected to show their pride.

The centre piece of the celebrations is the Pride Parade which will journey from Holburn Junction to Marischal Square from 11am to noon.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, the Pride Village will be held in Duthie Park, with Basshunter headlining the event beginning at 4pm.

The village is open from 1pm until 8pm, with stalls such as Aberdeen City Fostering, Rape Crisis Grampian, and Aberdeen Foyer.

Thousands marched down Marischal Square at last year’s Grampian Pride. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future’

Many stalls will offer advice and support on issues affecting the LGBT+ community in the north-east.

The event follows similar pride events that have been taking place across towns in Grampian, including the new Stonehaven event in April.

More pride events are planned in June and July in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly.

Deejay Bullock, event manager, said: “We are delighted to be delivering the sixth Grampian Pride event for our community and their allies.

“Pride started as a protest so it’s important as a community we remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future.

The event is a celebration of love and respect and represents the journey of the LGBT+ community. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

“That’s why this year we are extra excited to be welcoming Matt Middler back to Pride as keynote speaker, having been part of the original Aberdeen Pride team 20 years ago.

“It’s people like Matt and his team that paved the way for future generations”.

Due to the parade several roads in the city centre will be closed throughout May 27, and can be viewed here.

Grampian Pride is organised entirely by volunteers and free to attend, with tickets available here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]