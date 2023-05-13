Grampian Pride returns to Aberdeen later this month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grampian Pride will return to Aberdeen later this month.

Thousands will march down Union Street on May 27 to celebrate the 20th pride event to take place in the Granite City.

Attendees are being encouraged to “just be yourself”.

It is the sixth Grampian Pride event in the city and follows Aberdeen Pride, which was first started in 2003.

Since then, the event has only got bigger, with members of the LGBT+ community expected to show their pride.

The centre piece of the celebrations is the Pride Parade which will journey from Holburn Junction to Marischal Square from 11am to noon.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary, the Pride Village will be held in Duthie Park, with Basshunter headlining the event beginning at 4pm.

The village is open from 1pm until 8pm, with stalls such as Aberdeen City Fostering, Rape Crisis Grampian, and Aberdeen Foyer.

‘Remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future’

Many stalls will offer advice and support on issues affecting the LGBT+ community in the north-east.

The event follows similar pride events that have been taking place across towns in Grampian, including the new Stonehaven event in April.

More pride events are planned in June and July in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Huntly.

Deejay Bullock, event manager, said: “We are delighted to be delivering the sixth Grampian Pride event for our community and their allies.

“Pride started as a protest so it’s important as a community we remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future.

“That’s why this year we are extra excited to be welcoming Matt Middler back to Pride as keynote speaker, having been part of the original Aberdeen Pride team 20 years ago.

“It’s people like Matt and his team that paved the way for future generations”.

Due to the parade several roads in the city centre will be closed throughout May 27, and can be viewed here.

Grampian Pride is organised entirely by volunteers and free to attend, with tickets available here.