New Stonehaven Grampian Pride parade could be coming next year

Grampian Pride has announced a new Stonehaven parade could be coming next year.

If it goes ahead, it would be in addition to seven other events planned to take place across the area in 2023.

Grampian Pride is organised by the LGBT charity Four Pillars, in partnership with various organisations across the north-east.

This year, they celebrated their fifth year of encouraging people to “just be yourself”.

Chief executive of Four Pillars Deejay Bullock said: “We’re still very much in the planning stages of the Stonehaven event.

Are you based in or around Stonehaven? 🏳️‍🌈 We will be hosting a Pride event in Stonehaven next year & we're looking for new committee members who will help us bring it to life. Want to take part? Find out more 👉 https://t.co/6AKjABuW2k pic.twitter.com/5NdNm2teJe — Grampian Pride (@GrampianPride) October 19, 2022

“It will mimic very closely the Aberdeen event.

“But the one in Stonehaven will be inside a mixture of an inside and outside event with drink.

“There will be a stage for local performers to perform for their community and an area for charities to engage.”

This year, 6,000 people bought tickets to take part in the parade in Aberdeen.

It featured a mass of rainbow flags, drummers and performers marching down Union Street.

Four Pillars has confirmed Aberdeen’s event is set to run again on May 27, Inverurie’s on March 11, and Banchory’s on April 15.

The Stonehaven event does still not have a confirmed date, although June 10 is being looked at as a possibility.

The organiser has stressed they are “still very much” in the planning stages for the event.

More details about the event are expected to follow in a few weeks.