A missing 15-year-old boy from Lanark could have travelled to Aberdeen.

John Paul Cruden was last seen heading in the direction of Drumgelloch Train Station in the Airdrie area at around 4pm on Wednesday, May 10.

His current whereabouts are unknown, however he is known to travel to the Glasgow and Aberdeen areas.

John Paul is described as being a white male, 5ft 5ins, slim build and brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a khaki Nike matching tracksuit and black trainers.

In an appeal on social media, Inspector Nicol from Hamilton Police Station said: “John Paul has been missing for a number of hours now and every effort is being made to trace him.

“I am looking for assistance from the public or some of John Paul’s friends who have not yet been in touch to contact us.”

Police are asking the public to get in touch on 101 quoting incident no 2557 on May 10.