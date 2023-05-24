Fraserburgh Academy only state school to reach final of national debating competition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh Academy has become the only state school in the UK to make it through to the final of a national debating competition.

Pupils will compete in the final of the Ethics Cup tomorrow at St Andrews University.

Six of the school’s pupils – Ryan Broadley, Ellie Busby, Kirsty Clark, Gary Dixon, Fidelia Ileledewa and Mackenzie Morrison – will go head-to-head with the likes of Eton College as they attempt to bring the trophy home.

A total of 12 schools will take part in the competition and Fraserburgh Academy is one of only two from Scotland to be in the final, along with St Columba’s School in Inverclyde.

The Ethics Cup is not a traditional debating tournament, as students are rewarded not on their ability to win an argument, but by advancing the debate on ethical issues of public concern.

Debates will include crackdowns on Airbnb, liver transplants for alcohol drinkers and the disgraced American politician George Santos.

The team qualified for the final by winning the north-east regional in February at Keith Grammar School, where topics such as disgraced artists, cancel culture, ghosting and journalistic objectivity were debated.

‘Very proud’

Fraserburgh Academy rector Irene Sharp said: “We are very proud of our ethics team, led by teachers Fiona Chalton and Finlay Mackie, and we’re all wishing them the very best of luck.

“Our team consists of six S6 pupils – some of whom are sitting philosophy exams this year – and they all have a great mix of opinions and ideas, and have done amazingly well to make it through to the finals.

“Suffice to say, we’re so proud that they are now one of 12 top teams in the country and our team is a credit to the school and their community, competing with commitment and respect.”

Banff and Buchan MP, David Duguid added: “I had the pleasure of meeting some of the team at a recent visit to Fraserburgh Academy and was really impressed with the maturity and intelligence of the questions raised.

“Well done and good luck to Ryan, Ellie, Kirsty, Clark, Gary, Fidelia and Mackenzie.”