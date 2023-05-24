Fraserburgh Academy only state school to reach final of national debating competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh Academy only state school to reach final of national debating competition

They will compete against the likes of Eton College in tomorrow's final hosted by St Andrews University.

By Chris Cromar
The six Ethics Cup finalists from Fraserburgh Academy with teacher Fiona Charlton. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
The six Ethics Cup finalists from Fraserburgh Academy with teacher Fiona Charlton. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Fraserburgh Academy has become the only state school in the UK to make it through to the final of a national debating competition.

Pupils will compete in the final of the Ethics Cup tomorrow at St Andrews University.

Six of the school’s pupils – Ryan Broadley, Ellie Busby, Kirsty Clark, Gary Dixon, Fidelia Ileledewa and Mackenzie Morrison – will go head-to-head with the likes of Eton College as they attempt to bring the trophy home.

A total of 12 schools will take part in the competition and Fraserburgh Academy is one of only two from Scotland to be in the final, along with St Columba’s School in Inverclyde.

Fraserburgh Academy building.
Fraserburgh Academy. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The Ethics Cup is not a traditional debating tournament, as students are rewarded not on their ability to win an argument, but by advancing the debate on ethical issues of public concern.

Debates will include crackdowns on Airbnb, liver transplants for alcohol drinkers and the disgraced American politician George Santos.

The team qualified for the final by winning the north-east regional in February at Keith Grammar School, where topics such as disgraced artists, cancel culture, ghosting and journalistic objectivity were debated.

‘Very proud’

Fraserburgh Academy rector Irene Sharp said: “We are very proud of our ethics team, led by teachers Fiona Chalton and Finlay Mackie, and we’re all wishing them the very best of luck.

“Our team consists of six S6 pupils – some of whom are sitting philosophy exams this year – and they all have a great mix of opinions and ideas, and have done amazingly well to make it through to the finals.

“Suffice to say, we’re so proud that they are now one of 12 top teams in the country and our team is a credit to the school and their community, competing with commitment and respect.”

David Duguid.
MP David Duguid praised the pupils for getting to the final. Image: David Duguid.

Banff and Buchan MP, David Duguid added: “I had the pleasure of meeting some of the team at a recent visit to Fraserburgh Academy and was really impressed with the maturity and intelligence of the questions raised.

“Well done and good luck to Ryan, Ellie, Kirsty, Clark, Gary, Fidelia and Mackenzie.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]