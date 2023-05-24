Motorbike and lorry collide on A85 near Dalmally

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorbike and lorry have collided in the Highlands.

The A85 Crianlarich to Oban road was closed for more than six hours following the crash near Dalmally.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Police have not yet provided any details of injuries.

A collision investigation was carried out while the road was shut.

The A85 reopened at around 8.50pm.

The A85 reopened at around 8.50pm.

Police investigation under way

Police confirm inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a serious crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle on the A85 near Dalmally, around 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 24.

“The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended but fully re-opened around 8.50pm.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”