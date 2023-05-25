Aberdeen to bid farewell to giant oil rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen to bid farewell to giant oil rig

Noble Innovator leaving Granite City to work on project for BP.

By Ryan Duff
Noble Innovator.
Noble Innovator arrived in Aberdeen earlier this year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Noble Innovator, the giant oil rig which has become a part of the Aberdeen skyline in recent months, is due to leave the city’s South Harbour on Friday.

It berthed in the £400 million-plus expansion to Port of Aberdeen, in February.

The jack-up’s arrival for maintenance work was welcomed by harbour bosses.

They said the work being carried out would boost the Aberdeen economy and create jobs in the region through a “multi-million-pound investment in local contract awards”.

Port of Aberdeen chief commercial officer Roddy James hailed it as “a great win” for the north-east “because it really means we can start to do projects like this”.

The rig was the talk of the town when it entered South Harbour.

Energy Voice, sister website to The Press and Journal, shared a video showing views of the Granite City from the vessel.

But not everyone welcomed the appearance of its 650ft-plus legs on the Aberdeen skyline.

Residents of Torry, which is next to South Harbour, complained of a lack of community input into the vessel’s arrival.

Mr James responded by saying: “It’s about securing jobs for the north-east.”

The maintenance work has now been completed on the rig and it is ready to go to work for energy giant BP, taking on a decommissioning project in the central North Sea

Port of Aberdeen’s bosses hope vessels like Noble Innovator may become a common sight on the north-east coastline.

Mr James said: “She’s probably one of the largest we’ll see height-wise, but we can have other vessels that are longer or deeper.”

Conversation