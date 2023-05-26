Giant oil rig leaves Aberdeen after three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Giant oil rig leaves Aberdeen after three months

Huge structure heads off to work on North Sea decommissioning project for BP

By Ryan Duff and Allister Thomas
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig leaves Aberdeen.
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig leaves Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

A towering oil rig that has been part of the Aberdeen skyline for the past three months has left the Granite City.

The Noble Innovator jack-up, standing more than 650ft high, dwarfed high-rise buildings and even the Northfield tower when it arrived in the city in February.

It quickly the talk of the town, generating both awe and complaints.

Next stop BP decom project

It is now heading for work with energy giant BP on a contract to decommission old North Sea oil and gas wells.

Maintenance work was carried out on the rig while it was berthed at the new South Harbour.

At the time of its arrival, Port of Aberdeen said it would boost the north-east economy to the tune of many millions of pounds.

oil rig aberdeen
Noble Innovator leaving Aberdeen. Image: Ryan Duff/ DC Thomson

Despite Aberdeen being a major hub for oil and gas activity, the rig is the first to dock in the city’s port.

It was only made possible due to the South Harbour expansion, a £400 million-plus project which has paved the way for visits by bigger vessels from rigs to cruise ships.

Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti
Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti is looking forward to seeing more big rigs coming in. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A week before Noble Innovator’s arrival, Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti outlined hopes for the area to host many more oil and gas vessels in order to capitalise on fresh North Sea investment.

He said floating production, storage and offloading vessels – a type of ship used for developing oil and gas fields – may also appear at the port, alongside ships to support the coming offshore wind boom.

oil rig Aberdeen
Noble Innovator leaving Aberdeen. Image: Ryan Duff/ DC Thomson
oil rig Aberdeen
Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Welcoming Noble Innovator in February, Port of Aberdeen chief commercial officer Roddy James said it was “probably one of the largest we’ll see height-wise”.

However, he added: “We can have other vessels that are longer or deeper.”

Trade body Offshore Energies UK described Noble Innovator and other rigs like it as “masterpieces of modern engineering” saying they helped to underpin the UK’s decommissioning capabilities and “home-grown energy”.

Some people were less happy to see Noble Innovator visiting Aberdeen

But not everyone welcomed the massive structure on the Aberdeen skyline.

Residents of Torry, next to South Harbour, complained of a lack of community input into the vessel’s arrival.

Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’

Conversation