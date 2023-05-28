Stonehaven Rail Crash: 18 of 20 recommendations still to be actioned by Network Rail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Rail Crash: 18 of 20 recommendations still to be actioned by Network Rail

The RAIB annual report contains a progress analysis of the recommendations it made in the wake of the crash last March.

By Lauren Taylor
Scene of Stonehaven Rail crash.
The scene of the Stonehaven rail crash in August 2020. Image: DC Thomson

Just two of the 20 recommended actions made in the wake of the Stonehaven rail disaster have been actioned so far, a new report has shown.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has released its annual report, including a progress analysis of actions taken in response to the 20 recommendations it made to Network Rail last March.

The report reveals only two of the recommendations made in the aftermath of the fatal August 2020 crash have been closed – meaning action has been taken to implement them.

The remaining 18 were still open as of March, meaning they are still under consideration.

It comes amid growing concern about cuts to Network Rail’s budget.

It has emerged the Scottish Government’s rail budget for the upkeep of the rail infrastructure – including signals and track has been reduced by £150 million over the past four years.

Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie who died in the Stonehaven rail crash.
Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie.

Drainage actions still outstanding

The RMT union has called for real terms increases in infrastructure investment and says that “urgent clarification” is needed over funding.

The union has repeatedly raised fears ministers are playing “fast and loose” with lives through infrastructure funding cuts.

Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury and Donald Dinnie died in the Stonehaven rail disaster.

The 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow train left the tracks at Carmont, near Stonehaven on August 20, 2020 after hitting a landslip caused by a night of extreme rainfall.

Last year, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) raised concerns about how Network Rail was addressing the recommendations made after the disaster, although some progress has since been made and their assessment updated.

The RAIB report outlines four recommendations are being taken forward by the Railway Safety and Standards Board.

However, the report also found that Network Rail had not closed the recommendations around drainage design, mitigating rainfall-related threats or derailment mitigation.

Emergency services on the scene following the derailment in Stonehaven.
Emergency services on the scene following the derailment.

Modernising ‘Victorian rail infrastructure’

RMT regional officer Mick Hogg spoke to The Herald about the “lack of progress” over the Stonehaven recommendations.

He said: “If we are serious about learning the lessons of Stonehaven, we need to be serious about investing in Scotland’s railway and having more staff personnel, not the reverse.

“If it had not been for the pandemic [meaning less people were travelling] there would have been hundreds of deaths at Carmont on that day.

“To me it begs the question if Network Rail is this just a talking shop that delivers little.

“We have got a Victorian rail infrastructure. The only way to address is more investment.”

‘Vital mistakes of the past are not repeated’ after Stonehaven derailment

RMT has warned cuts to existing maintenance scheduled tasks will mean a reduction in headcount and overhead costs.

The union gave written evidence to the Net Zero Emergy and Transport Committee earlier this month.

The evidence urges ministers to put safety before cost-cutting and says it is “vital” mistakes of the past are not repeated.

The emergency response following the rail crash at Carmont.
The emergency response following the incident at Carmont.

The letter reads: “Safety should always take priority over cost-cutting, outsourcing and profiteering but RMT is concerned that the government and Network Rail are not properly taking into account the extreme risks facing us today by ageing infrastructure coupled with climate change and regular extreme weather events

“The RAIB report into the disaster at Stonehaven, Carmont, where three people tragically lost their lives found that the failure to ensure inspecctions were carried out on a drainage system directly contributed to railway engineers not identifying a construction fault which ultimately led to the derailment.

“It is absolutely vital that the mistakes of the past are not repeated. Scotland needs a railway fit for the 21st century, one that is fully funded, resilient and most importantly safe for both passengers and railways workers.”

