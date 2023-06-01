‘Devastating blow to the community’: Stonehaven food larder to close amid cost of living pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Devastating blow to the community’: Stonehaven food larder to close amid cost of living pressures

The Haven community food larder has been helping those most vulnerable since 2020.

By Denny Andonova
Volunteers photographed at The Haven community food larder in Stonehaven.
The Haven community food larder in Stonehaven was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pictured from left are director Julia Morton and Haven Helpers, Rachel Frame, Hazel Meehan and Kate Latham. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire community food larder used by hundreds of people every month has been forced to close due to the rapidly increasing cost of living.

The Haven in Stonehaven was one of the first charities in the north-east to introduce the idea of a community space where anyone in food poverty can find support.

Unlike a foodbank, the larder is open to everyone without requiring a referral or giving personal details, and people can choose as many items as often as they require.

The Haven community food larder has been in operation since 2020.

It has been a life-line for those struggling to make ends meet for more than three years, providing food and other basic household supplies to 550 local families each month.

However, a myriad of factors – including a rise in operational cost, the jump in food prices and lack of government funding – has made the initiative no longer feasible.

While volunteers will continue to run the teaching garden and the cooking classes at The Haven, the larder will permanently closed on June 30.

Two staff roles will also be made redundant as a result.

The Haven’s chief-executive Starkeeper Morton. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The charity’s founder and chief-executive Starkeeper Morton said this is a huge hit for her and all Haven Helpers who have been working day and night for the community.

“Our volunteers are really exceptional,” she said.

“Most of them came from being larder members – people who had benefited from the service, who believe in what we are doing and want give back. And so, they are absolutely devastated.”

‘Devastating blow to the community’

The Haven community food larder opened in 2020 in response to the increase demand for food supplies and other support during the pandemic.

Later that year, it teamed up with Co-Op, Tesco and several other local businesses to help reduce food waste and keep the shelves stocked up.

But Mrs Morton said that even that has now dropped, and the two tonnes they receive on a monthly basis is no longer enough to feed the 1279 people supported by the larder.

She fears the closure of the larder means people who do not qualify for food provision will have nowhere else to go.

In addition, those who already use foodbanks and still find it hard to put food on the table will lose access to fresh produce and face-to-face support.

Mr Morton added: “We are still continually astonished at how many new members we have showing. On average, there is maybe about a 7% monthly increase in terms of our visits.

“For me personally, it’s very frustrating. We are seen as being innovative and everybody appreciates us, and yet none of that is being met with the funds we need to continue to deliver.

“And hand on heart, we have exhausted all possible avenues. The only last thing we can do is to close.”

‘We demonstrated what is possible when a community comes together’

Mrs Morton said they remain determined to offer support to those most vulnerable in the community – even though they might have to change the way they operate.

She said: “We’ve developed really trusting relationships with the community and that takes a long time to nurture and build.

Image: Starkeeper Morton/Supplied.

“But now that we have that, we can look at how to move forward in a positive way and figure out how we can support them – even if it is in a different way.

“Still, the most important thing for us remains to try and fill people with hope.

“We have demonstrated what is possible when a community comes together in a compassionate and cohesive way – and hopefully that will be our legacy.”

