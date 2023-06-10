Watch: New Macduff lifeboat launched

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macduff’s new lifeboat B-933 Skipasund was inaugurated at a naming ceremony and service of dedication hosted by the town’s RNLI today.

It was a special day for the Aberdeenshire town, as local dignitaries, volunteers and members of the public welcomed the lifesaving vessel to its fleet.

Volunteers from the RNLI in Buckie and Fraserburgh were present at the event, as were representatives from the town’s coastguard and those from across the north-east.

The boat was named B-933 Skipasund after a donation was received by the Skipasund Foundation, whose purpose is to “support UK national charities”, with a particular focus on “improving public safety”.

After the naming ceremony, which included speeches from Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte and the Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Andrew Simpson, a service of dedication took place.

This was conducted by Macduff Parish Church minister the Rev. Hugh O’Brien, with the new lifeboat then being launched from Macduff harbour.

Here it was put through its paces with lifeboats from Buckie and Fraserburgh, including Douglas Currie.

It then travelled back to the lifeboat station, where members of the public viewed the boat and were able to see and get pictures with it.

B-933 Skipasund arrived in the town on May 31 after undergoing sea trials and is joined by RNLI Macduff’s relief boat B-906 Charles Lucock, with it escorting it back to the station.