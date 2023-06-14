St Cyrus pet owner calls for snare ban after finding cat with ‘horrific’ injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Cyrus pet owner calls for snare ban after finding cat with ‘horrific’ injuries

Marion Brownlie thought her beloved cat, Harry, had been "cut in two" by the snare.

By Ellie Milne
Harry the cat wearing a cone in his cage
Harry is recovering at home after being injured by a snare near St Cyrus. Image: Cats Protection.

An Aberdeenshire woman is calling for snares to be banned after finding her cat with “horrific” injuries.

Marion Brownlie, from St Cyrus, thought her much loved pet Harry had been “cut in two” when he was discovered close to home.

She is now is backing the Cats Protection’s campaign which calls for snares to banned across Scotland.

Harry had been missing for five days when Ms Brownlie and her daughter found him “in a bad way”.

It is thought the ginger-and-white cat had been trapped for that whole time before he was able to drag himself to safety.

Vets were able to confirm the injury was caused by a snare and performed surgery to repair a deep wound running from hip to hip across Harry’s abdomen.

Now, he is back at home but has to stay in a cage resting while he recovers.

Harry the cat lying in his cage
Harry has to stay in his cage at home while he recovers from his emergency operation. Image: Cats Protection.

‘The most horrific thing’

His owner said: “We found him collapsed in a field and it was like something from a nightmare – I was afraid to pick him up as it looked as though he’d been cut in two.

“He was still clinging to life and we got him to the vet who said his chances were 50/50. The vet could tell that Harry must have been trapped for some time, and he must have been in agony.

“There is no way he could have got out of the snare on his own, so we can only assume that whoever laid the snare had released him, but we’ll never know.

“It’s too horrific to think of him trapped like that – he’s a family pet, adored by all of us including my young grandchildren.

“I can’t quite believe he managed to survive the injuries – it was the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen. But so far he is doing well, and we’re just keeping everything crossed that he continues to recover.”

Campaigning for snare ban

Ms Brownlie’s first call after finding Harry was to Dr Elspeth Stirling, a volunteer from Cats Protection in Arbroath.

“I’ve been a volunteer for over 25 years and this is the worst case of needless suffering I’ve come across,” the volunteer said.

“What makes this even more distressing is that snares are still legal but Harry’s case clearly shows how incredibly cruel and inhumane they are.”

Ms Brownlie added: “I was absolutely staggered to find out that these snares are legal. Anyone who saw the state Harry was in would agree that snares are completely inhumane – no animal should be left to suffer such agony for so long.

“I can’t see how snares can be justified at all – it’s plain cruelty and must be banned.”

Cats Protection is continuing its campaign for a ban on snares across the UK following the example of Wales who are in the final stages of passing the ban.

Alice Palombo, advocacy and government relations officer for the charity in Scotland, said: “It’s hard to describe Harry as lucky, as he must have suffered unimaginable pain, but thankfully he did survive and get home.

“Many animals caught in snares – whether they’re wildlife or pet cats – will instead suffer a long, lonely and painful death. Snares and similar devices have no place in a modern society and we will continue to campaign for them to be banned.”

