Aberdeen Restaurant Week returns for two weeks in August

Aberdeen Restaurant Week will return in August – offering diners the chance to snap up a bargain while trying somewhere new.

Businesses are being encouraged to sign up for the event, which brings scores of people into the city.

Restaurant Week will begin on August 7 and comes after a successful run in January where 50 venues took part.

The aim is to boost the profiles of bars, restaurants, clubs and eateries across the city, offering special deals and prices to attract more customers.

Those who sign up to participate will create a set price dining offer to customers at £10, £15 and £20.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing the additional buzz that a summer restaurant week will bring to the city.

“Lighter nights will hopefully combine with better weather and provide the perfect conditions to enjoy food with friends and family during the summer, and before the school summer holidays end.”

‘Something to suit every budget’

Restaurants are asked to create a set menu which Mr Watson believes ensures there is “something to suit every budget” and tastes with a diverse range of cuisines represented.

Some of the restaurants which took part in January include, Big Manny’s, Kin Kao Thai, McGinty’s, Six by Nico, Siberia, Soul and Foodstory.

Adrian Gomes from The Tippling House on Belmont Street, welcomed the return of Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

“We’re looking forward to the summer return of Aberdeen Restaurant Week after a successful campaign at the beginning of the year,” he said.

“Aberdeen Restaurant Week has always allowed us to flex creatively and the team love the buzz it creates in the restaurant, and on social media.

“We’ll be serving up a tasting menu of local produce, complete with our unique mini-cocktail, the ‘amuse-booze’, which is an aperitif-style gift from the bartenders to our diners.”

Restaurants can take part and sign up via the Aberdeen Restaurant Week website.