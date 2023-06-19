WATCH: Tunes for June: Aberdeen music student sings a song a day for Friends of Anchor

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A music student is singing tunes everyday in June to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

Alastair Eddie decided to put his talents to use to raise money for the cancer support charity. is making the best use of his summer break by raising money for the cancer support charity.

The 21-year-old, who is studying Aberdeen University, is the conductor of Vocal Moves – a choir for the over 50s – and teaches singing to pupils throughout the city.

He said: “I worked with Friends of Anchor before when I played for them for Courage on the Catwalk events.

“I was really inspired to do all I could to help raise some money for them. I had time this summer between third year ending and fourth year starting so I wanted to dedicate some time to helping Friends of Anchor.”

Mr Eddie is singing a song a day, sometimes on his own and sometimes with other musicians and is sharing them on his Instagram.

Now half way through the month, he is also half way to his £1,000 target – with £533 raised so far.

He said: “It is a great opportunity to work with other Aberdeen musicians. I am mainly a singer, but I play piano as well.

“I sing mainly jazz stuff but with other musicians you explore a wider range of songs.”

What songs have been sung so far?

Mr Eddie’s first song was My Funny Valentine, which he performed with Euan Wilson on drums and Seby D’souza on guitar.

He has also sung classics such as Easy (Like Sunday Morning) by The Commodores, Vincent by Don MacLean, Songbird by Fleetwood Mac, She Believes In Me by Kenny Rogers, and Where or When? popularised by Harry Connick Jr.

With singer Rachel Moir he duetted on So this is Love from Disney’s Cinderella, while with guitarist Euan Will he performed The Beatles’s Blackbird. Joshua Milne joined him for What Would I Do? from the musical Falsettos.

Mr Eddie teamed up with singer Steph Walker for All I Ask Of You from The Phantom of the Opera and Ewen Ritchie on piano.

To donate to Tunes for June, click here.