WATCH: Tunes for June: Aberdeen music student sings a song a day for Friends of Anchor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Tunes for June: Aberdeen music student sings a song a day for Friends of Anchor

Alastair Eddie has planned a different song each day, ranging from jazz, musical hits and classic pop tunes.

By Louise Glen
Alastair Eddie in a black suit and white shirt playing a piano.
Alastair Eddie is raising money from Friends of Anchor. Image: Supplied.

A music student is singing tunes everyday in June to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

Alastair Eddie decided to put his talents to use to raise money for the cancer support charity. is making the best use of his summer break by raising money for the cancer support charity.

The 21-year-old, who is studying Aberdeen University, is the conductor of Vocal Moves – a choir for the over 50s – and teaches singing to pupils throughout the city.

He said: “I worked with Friends of Anchor before when I played for them for Courage on the Catwalk events.

“I was really inspired to do all I could to help raise some money for them. I had time this summer between third year ending and fourth year starting so I wanted to dedicate some time to helping Friends of Anchor.”

Mr Eddie is singing a song a day, sometimes on his own and sometimes with other musicians and is sharing them on his Instagram. 

Now half way through the month, he is also half way to his £1,000 target – with £533 raised so far.

He said: “It is a great opportunity to work with other Aberdeen musicians. I am mainly a singer, but I play piano as well.

Alastair Eddie works with a choir in a church hall.
Alastair Eddie is raising money from Friends of Anchor. Image: Supplied.

“I sing mainly jazz stuff but with other musicians you explore a wider range of songs.”

What songs have been sung so far?

Mr Eddie’s first song was My Funny Valentine, which he performed with Euan Wilson on drums and Seby D’souza on guitar.

He has also sung classics such as Easy (Like Sunday Morning) by The Commodores, Vincent by Don MacLean, Songbird by Fleetwood Mac, She Believes In Me by Kenny Rogers, and Where or When? popularised by Harry Connick Jr.

With singer Rachel Moir he duetted on So this is Love from Disney’s Cinderella, while with guitarist Euan Will he performed The Beatles’s Blackbird. Joshua Milne joined him for What Would I Do? from the musical Falsettos.

Mr Eddie teamed up with singer Steph Walker for All I Ask Of You from The Phantom of the Opera and Ewen Ritchie on piano.

To donate to Tunes for June, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]