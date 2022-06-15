‘The best-loved woman in Aberdeen’: Plaque to honour Dr Laura Sandeman, who devoted life to helping the poor and died working through flu epidemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘The best-loved woman in Aberdeen’: Plaque to honour Dr Laura Sandeman, who devoted life to helping the poor and died working through flu epidemic

By Ben Hendry
June 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 7:28 pm
The plaque will be put up at the Aberdeen property where Dr Sandeman worked, lived and died.
When Dr Laura Sandeman died in 1929, the Press and Journal described her as the “best-loved woman in Aberdeen”.

The newspaper said her demise “cast a gloom over every household in the city”.

Dr Sandeman died from pneumonia after working herself to exhaustion caring for the sick during an influenza epidemic.

Her tragic end summed up the selfless approach of someone who was Aberdeen’s one-woman NHS decades before it existed.

We reported Laura Sandeman’s death with glowing tributes from those who knew her.

Health pioneer also fought for equal rights

The medical pioneer, who was born in 1862, was chief physician at the Scottish Women’s Hospital in France during the First World War.

When she was promoted to controller of medical services to Queen Mary’s Army Auxiliary Corps, she demanded she be paid equally with her male equivalents.

Dr Sandeman even twice ran for election during the 1920s, in her quest to improve health and social care in the deprived Torry community.

Now, almost 100 years on from her death, a plaque is planned at the Waverley Place address in Aberdeen where she lived, worked and died.

An archive image of the doctor.

Who was Laura Sandeman?

Laura Sandeman was born in Brashaw, Lincolnshire, and studied medicine at Edinburgh University.

She arrived in Aberdeen in 1903, just seven years after Elizabeth Latto Ewen became the city’s first female doctor.

The plaque for Dr Sandeman will look like this one, dedicated to Elizabeth Latto Ewan nearby on Chapel Street.

Dr Sandeman joined her practice, now Westburn Medical Group, which only had women as senior partners for several decades.

It was then that they moved to the city centre, and opened a branch in Torry.

Around that time, she began crusading to improve conditions for the impoverished residents there.

Wartime exploits

But in November 1914, after the outbreak of the Great War, she volunteered to work for the all-female unit set up in the Royaumont area.

Abbaye de Royaumont, an old Cistercian monastery near Paris which was used as the Scottish Women’s Hospital. Supplied by Shutterstock

It was while helping the war effort that she took a stand against the gender pay gap – something that remains an issue more than a century on.

After impressing as the Chief Medical Officer of the Scottish Women’s Hospital, she was next appointed to the Royal Army Medical Corps.

But Dr Sandeman refused to take up the post of Controller of Medical Services because her pay would be 60% less than what she earned as a GP, and less than a man of the same rank.

She only accepted the promotion in 1917, assuming responsibility for operations in France.

Displaying an independent streak, she was known for avoiding wearing a military uniform, instead working in a skirt, shirt and tie.

Dr Laura Sandeman fought for change

After returning to Scotland, Dr Sandeman gained an even greater insight into the struggles of the poor at the Dundee workhouse.

And desperate to help matters, she decided the best way to influence change would be by entering politics.

Dr Sandeman came second in North Aberdeen in both the 1924 General Election, and a 1928 by-election.

This cartoon in the Evening Express in 1928 depicts Dr Sandeman among the candidates vying to get to Westminster. She is wearing her “trademark Fedora”.

We reported that partly due to the novelty of a woman standing, there was a “bumper audience” in the Aberdeen North United Free Church (now Aberdeen Arts Centre).

Our reporter at the time wrote: “Dr Laura used few gestures, and spoke words mainly of the simplest.

“But these revealed the very essence of her personality: to wit, her sincerity, her passion for justice and right, which sweeps aside as worthless all mere stressing for effort.”

Dr Sandeman gave an impressive speech at what is now Aberdeen Arts Centre.

Death of woman whose qualities ‘endeared her to all’

Dr Laura Sandeman died on February 22, 1929, at her home on Waverley Street.

We said she “occupied a unique place in the city as a family physician, social worker and politician”.

The Piper Sandler firm now occupies the spot where the doctor lived.

Her death came amid an influenza epidemic that “had the city in its grip for several weeks”.

The P&J stated: “Her strength had been greatly taxed combating the disease in the wide area in which she practised.

“When pneumonia supervened, she was unable to fight it.”

Lord Provost Andrew Lewis said the 67-year-old’s death was a “grievous loss” for the city “and its working-class districts in particular”.

He added: “Much of her labour was given without fee or reward.”

Hundreds turned  out to say final farewell

Days later, a crowd of “sorrowing people” arrived to see off the train carrying Dr Sandeman’s body to Glasgow.

We detailed how Dr Sandeman left Aberdeen for the last time.

More than 500 people lined the route as the coffin, wrapped in Stewart tartan, was carried from the station entrance to the carriage.

The P&J stated: “The doors of the carriage were left open.

“For 20 minutes, men, women and children filing past took a last farewell of one who had been their friend, counsellor and physician.”

Where will the plaque be put up?

The Aberdeen Women’s Alliance (AWA) has already successfully campaigned for plaques to be erected commemorating Caroline Phillips, Dr Agnes Thomson and
Louisa Lumsden.

They want to install the plaque on the Waverly Place building where Dr Sandeman lived and worked, having secured permission from owners Piper Sandler.

Lesley Dunbar, who performed hours of research, said: “AWA are keen to make pioneering women’s contributions to the city visible by having plaques erected on buildings where they lived or worked.

“Their contributions have often been unacknowledged.

Dr Sandeman provided free General Practice services and mother and baby clinics to disadvantaged women and their families living in the east end and Torry, long before the NHS was established.”

This image submitted to the council pinpoints where the plaque will go.

The wording proposed for the plaque is:

Dr Laura Sandeman, 1862 – 1929

General Practitioner and social welfare pioneer, Chief Medical Officer, Scottish Women’s Hospital for Foreign Service 1915, Lived and worked here

The council’s city growth and resources committee will discuss the proposal next week, with funding coming from a Creative Aberdeen grant.

It comes after we sparked debate about the lack of female statues in Aberdeen:

Why are there so few statues of women in Aberdeen?

