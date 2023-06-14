‘They knew what they were doing’: SUV owner hits out at ‘attention seekers’ who deflated tyres in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘They knew what they were doing’: SUV owner hits out at ‘attention seekers’ who deflated tyres in Aberdeen

It happened in the Ashgrove and Cornhill areas, with SUVs mainly targeted.

By Chris Cromar
Man inflating car tyre.
A deflated car gets its tyre pumped up. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man whose SUV tyres were one of a number to be deflated overnight has hit out at the “attention seekers” responsible.

42-year-old Mr Christie, an HGV driver who lives in the Ashgrove area of Aberdeen, had all four tyres on his diesel Jaguar E-Pace SUV vandalised.

It is believed that the tyres on the vehicles were deflated using lentils, something that has been used by so-called “Tyre Extinguishers” – whose aim is to “make SUV ownership impossible” in urban areas – across the UK.

Police car, with cars and block of flats in background.
Police were seen monitoring the Cadenhead Road area of Aberdeen today. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

This has happened in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with some believing that the incidents in Ashgrove (Cadenhead Road) and Cornhill (Cornhill Gardens) may have been down to a “trend” on TikTok.

However, Mr Christie believes this was a targeted attack, due to it being SUVs that were mainly damaged, although smaller cars were also vandalised in some areas.

Both of his and his wife’s motorbikes were not damaged, while other cars (non SUVs) were untouched on their street, with him saying the perpetrators “knew what they were doing”.

He added: “I’ve got an SUV because my dad’s got brain damage and I need to take him with his wheelchair and my mum’s riddled with arthritis and a fused ankle.

“I’ve also got a wife and a dog, so I can’t go and buy a one litre Fiesta to keep these tree huggers happy. I need an SUV.”

It took over an hour and a half for Mr Christie to get his tyres repaired, while a neighbour had to wait for the AA to come out and fix hers, with another missing a doctor’s appointment.

‘Spiral effect’

A number of reports were made to police about the vandalism, however, Mr Christie was unimpressed by the actions of the force, asking why they did not post about it on their social media pages.

“It’s got a spiral effect these idiots doing this and I just don’t understand why the police aren’t doing anything about it.”

Describing it as a “new age of attention seeking”, the Ashgrove resident said that vandalising people’s private property will not help the cause of environmentalism and could be preventing on-call medical workers from going to help people in need.

Car with its tyres flat.
A car that had its tyres vandalised. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“Attacking somebody’s SUV that’s got to go to work in the morning, what’s that proving?”

“Do you think I’m going to go and sell my 4X4? Jaguar is still going to make them,” he said, adding:  “I would love to have face-to-face with them in a non-violent way.”

Mr Christie has urged those behind the tyre deflations to “think before they do it”, adding: “If they put that much effort into actually doing something good for the community, we would be living in a better place,” he said.

‘Reckless and potentially dangerous’

Police Inspector Paul Hammond added: “All reports of tyres being deliberately deflated are taken seriously as this kind of action is reckless and potentially dangerous, which could put drivers and other road users at risk.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously close to parked vehicles then call us on 101. Drivers should also check their vehicles before they set off if they suspect they could have been tampered with.”

