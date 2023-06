[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are dealing with a blaze on Kincorth Hill in the south of Aberdeen, with the blaze being seen from the city centre.

The fire and rescue service said that it is not a wildfire and that two appliances are currently in attendance.

Known as “The Gramps“, the area has seen a number of fires over the past number of years.

Earlier today, fire fighters put out a blaze at Donmouth Local Nature Reserve, which is to the north of Aberdeen beach in Bridge of Don.