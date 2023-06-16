Firefighters called to fire near Newburgh golf course

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to a wildfire in the Newburgh area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about a fire in the Aberdeenshire village, just before 5pm this evening.

The fire took hold in an area of woodland close to Newburgh On Ythan Golf Club.

Three fire appliances from Ellon, Altens and Central Station were dispatched to the scene just moments after the alarm was raised.

A total of six appliances were in attendance at the height of the blaze.

Shortly after 8pm, a fire spokesman confirmed operations at the scene had been scaled back, with three appliances assigned to dampen down hot spots.

The stop message was received at around 9.28pm, will appliances leaving the scene a short time later.