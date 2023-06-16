Man taken to hospital after early morning bedroom fire in Cove

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 44-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an early morning bedroom fire in the Cove area of Aberdeen.

The fire service received the call at 3.51am today to respond to an incident at an address on Loirston Way.

A fire had broken out in the bedroom of a house with emergency services sealing off the road while they tackled the blaze.

Two crews from Altens Fire Station and one from Aberdeen Central were called to the scene.

It is understood local residents thought the incident was initially a false alarm until they saw flames and thick black smoke coming from the house.

The fire was put out with the control room receiving the confirmation that it was under control at 5.39am. Crews eventually left at about 7.30am.

It is not clear what caused the fire, but police say they are investigating.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4am on Friday, June 16, we were made aware of a fire on Loirston Way, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

“A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”