Growing Peterhead men’s mental health charity with global reach to open permanent office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Growing Peterhead men’s mental health charity with global reach to open permanent office

Since August 2019, Men United has helped 620 men in need in the area.

By Chris Cromar
Men United founder and project manager, Sandy Garvock of Men United standing up with sea in the background.
Men United founder and project manager, Sandy Garvock. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A Peterhead mental health charity that says it has helped prevent 28 suicides in the area will open a permanent office in the town this weekend.

Men United, whose slogan is “Don’t Man Up, Speak Up”, was founded online in August 2019 by Blue Toon natives Sandy Garvock and Aaron Ritchie, and so far has helped 620 men that have been struggling with mental health issues.

With the charity “growing rapidly” following Covid, project manager Mr Garvock, 45, said the permanent base in the town’s Seagate – located in the former Union Bar – will allow a safe space for men to come and speak about the issues they face.

Outside of Men United's new offices in Peterhead.
Men United’s new offices are located in the Seagate area of Peterhead. Image: Men United.

Prior to getting a permanent base – where everything will be under one roof – Men United was operating out of an office at Peterhead Prison Museum, as well as holding a weekly meeting in the cafe at the town’s Fishermen’s Mission.

The new base will be officially opened on Sunday  by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire Sandy Manson and will be open between 10am-2pm daily between Monday and Saturday.

An open day every Saturday will also take place, with the plan that women can bring men along if they are struggling and so they do not have to come by themselves.

‘Issues that Covid created’

Mr Garvock told The P&J that he started the charity because he “realised that there wasn’t enough places for men to go and speak to someone and have somebody to speak to”.

Like other charities and businesses across the UK and most of the world, Covid-19 threw a “massive curveball” for the organisation, as they had to change the way they operated “rapidly”.

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, Mr Garvock says the main problem that Men United is facing is the “issues that Covid created”, such as social isolation caused by people working from home.

Sandy Garvock standing with Men United chairman Conrad Ritchie in front of a Men United sign.
Mr Garvock with Men United chairman Conrad Ritchie. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Another issue is the cost of living challenges that people are facing, resulting in people struggling to pay bills, with the charity’s project manager describing it as a “double whammy”.

It is not only men in Peterhead that the charity helps, with it also supporting people in seven countries worldwide since it began, including across the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

“There’s guys from Peterhead that have gone to work in other countries and they meet guys who struggle and they tell them ‘you need to contact these guys in Peterhead’ and they contact us online,” Mr Garvock explains.

‘Here as guys who know how it feels’

Mr Garvock said he “knows how it feels” to deal with mental health issues having contemplated suicide 13 years ago, as do his volunteers.

He added: “We’re not counsellors, we’re not here as counsellors, we’re here as guys who know how it feels and to be able to help, encourage and support you through it.

“My message to guys would be, come and speak to somebody, it doesn’t have to be us, it can be anybody. Speak to any of the services that are available, but our doors are always open.

Outside of Beekies Neuk pub and restaurant in Newmachar.
The charity holds a weekly meeting at Beekies Neuk in Newmachar. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

“We’re non-judgemental, you come in, nobody speaks about it, it’s confidential and we give you a safe place to speak about it.”

Men United also meet at Beekies Neuk in Newmachar every Tuesday evening from 7.30pm.

To find out more about the charity and what services they offer, contact Sandy Garvock at sandy@menunited.scot

More from Press and Journal

Fraser and Murray Fearn will be racing the sun for 200 miles in memory of their dad David who taught them how to ride. Image: Murray Fearn.
Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who…
Wreckage of the submersible vessel named Titan has been found. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire subsea firm finds lost Titanic submarine
Parents at Riverbank School are angry the replacement for the "overcrowded" primary could be delayed - as construction has already come to a halt. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council nursery told to improve after nappy changing area not well cleaned…
Llama in a field
Lost llama found wandering field near New Pitsligo as SSPCA tries to find owner
Donald Balfour, 16, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Inverness teenager Donald Balfour last seen a week ago
Exterior view of Balhousie Care Home in Huntly.
Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly 'spiralled out of…
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth…
Hydrogen gas station with solar panels in the background.
BP Hydrogen Hub: Planning papers set out proposed Aberdeen site
The £50 million plans to transform the campus have been dropped. Image: Aberdeen University.
Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus
The late Winnie Ewing, then the oldest member of the Scottish parliament, swears in on the first day of the parliament, in May 1999 (Image: Ben Curtis/PA Wire)
Eilidh Whiteford: Capable of winning both hearts and minds, Winnie Ewing transformed Scottish politics…