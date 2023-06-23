Drink-driver reversed along A95 while almost five times alcohol limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drink-driver reversed along A95 while almost five times alcohol limit

Drunk Rory McPartlan already had a recent conviction for drink-driving when he told police: "I am sorry. You have certainly caught me the night".

By Kathryn Wylie
Rory McPartlan leaving Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A drunk windfarm worker was caught reversing along a major north-east road while almost five times the drink-drive limit.

Rory McPartlan, a recent repeat offender, immediately told police: “I am sorry. You have certainly caught me the night”.

The 28-year-old was stopped by officers who were on mobile patrol when they came across him reversing his white Mercedez-Benz along the A95.

It was on a section of the road close to its junction with the A96 near Bridge of Haugh.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court it was dark and dry when McPartlan was pulled over at 11.45pm on May 7 earlier this year.

‘His thinking was muddled’ because of ‘mental health crisis’

The accused was found to be the driver and sole occupant, she said.

“He appeared heavily under the influence of alcohol and was slurring his words. He immediately said, ‘I am sorry. You have certainly caught me the night’.”

Drink-drive testing procedures were followed on the roadside and at Elgin police office.

McPartlan later pled guilty to driving with 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

His defence agent Iain Maltman said his client is employed in Moray as a groundworker for a utility company that specialises in windfarms.

He works on a 17-days-away and four days at home rota, Mr Maltman explained.

The solicitor added that McPartlan had a “mental health crisis” earlier this year and had run out of his medication while working in the area.

“He suffered a panic attack and wanted to escape his hotel environment,” the solicitor added. “He didn’t need to drive his car to do that, he appreciates.

“His thinking was muddled and he panicked.”

Second recent conviction for drink-driving

The court heard this was McPartlan’s second recent conviction for drink-driving.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told him: “I can have some sympathy with your various health difficulties but that stops as soon as you get behind the wheel”.

He handed McPartlan, of Johnston Street, Woodhouse, Leeds, 100 hours of unpaid work, a two-year supervision order and a 40-month-long driving ban as a direct alternative to custody.

