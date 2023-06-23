Drink-driver reversed along A95 while almost five times alcohol limit

A drunk windfarm worker was caught reversing along a major north-east road while almost five times the drink-drive limit.

Rory McPartlan, a recent repeat offender, immediately told police: “I am sorry. You have certainly caught me the night”.

The 28-year-old was stopped by officers who were on mobile patrol when they came across him reversing his white Mercedez-Benz along the A95.

It was on a section of the road close to its junction with the A96 near Bridge of Haugh.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court it was dark and dry when McPartlan was pulled over at 11.45pm on May 7 earlier this year.

‘His thinking was muddled’ because of ‘mental health crisis’

The accused was found to be the driver and sole occupant, she said.

“He appeared heavily under the influence of alcohol and was slurring his words. He immediately said, ‘I am sorry. You have certainly caught me the night’.”

Drink-drive testing procedures were followed on the roadside and at Elgin police office.

McPartlan later pled guilty to driving with 100mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is just 22mcg.

His defence agent Iain Maltman said his client is employed in Moray as a groundworker for a utility company that specialises in windfarms.

He works on a 17-days-away and four days at home rota, Mr Maltman explained.

The solicitor added that McPartlan had a “mental health crisis” earlier this year and had run out of his medication while working in the area.

“He suffered a panic attack and wanted to escape his hotel environment,” the solicitor added. “He didn’t need to drive his car to do that, he appreciates.

“His thinking was muddled and he panicked.”

Second recent conviction for drink-driving

The court heard this was McPartlan’s second recent conviction for drink-driving.

Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood told him: “I can have some sympathy with your various health difficulties but that stops as soon as you get behind the wheel”.

He handed McPartlan, of Johnston Street, Woodhouse, Leeds, 100 hours of unpaid work, a two-year supervision order and a 40-month-long driving ban as a direct alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.