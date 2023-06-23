Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus

Aberdeen University has cancelled expansive plans to transform parts of King’s College campus.

The ambitious £50 million plan to transform Aberdeen University’s historic campus was announced in 2019.

It was intended to help cope with the predicted growth in student numbers by offering a new space for the business school.

The plans involved the construction of a new flagship atrium, demolishing parts of existing buildings and the creation of a central forum space.

It was hoped it would make use of underused spaces and “revive redundant buildings”.

However, it appears the plans for the King’s Quarter and Johnston projects have been dropped.

Operating in a different landscape

In a letter, staff were told this was partly due to circumstances including Covid, high inflation and supply chain issues changing globally.

Senior vice principal Karl Leydecker said this changing landscape has prompted the university to reconsider the future requirements of the institution.

He said: “Since the King’s and Johnston proposals were announced in 2019 much has changed in the world.

“As a result, the University Court confirmed yesterday that we are not proceeding with the King’s Quarter and Johnston projects.

“The different landscape – locally and globally – has prompted a need to reconsider the future requirements of our estate in the context of our Aberdeen 2040 strategy.

“The development of a new strategy and masterplan will be taken forward by the Reimagining Our Campuses project board, which will take a bold and consultative approach towards the future development of our campuses to meet our strategic objectives.”

Mr Leydecker added providing long-term accommodation for the business school would remain a “key objective” and assured staff their input and student feedback will be sought.

Those involved were thanked and an update on progress with the plans is expected in June next year.

When approached to comment on the move, an Aberdeen University spokesman said: “Plans announced in 2019 to create a new home for the business school and new teaching and learning space at King’s College are now not going ahead due to several unforeseen factors, including the current period of high inflation and supply chain problems in the construction sector and changes in how we work and study post-pandemic.

“These changing circumstances present an opportunity to look at our campuses and reconsider the future requirements of our entire estate in line with our 20-year strategy, Aberdeen 2040.

“We will work with students, staff and stakeholders in the development of a new Campus Strategy and Masterplan to support interdisciplinary teaching and research and our growing student population.”