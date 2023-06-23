Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus

The plans for the King's Quarter and Johnston projects at the university have been dropped.

By Lottie Hood
The £50 million plans to transform the campus have been dropped. Image: Aberdeen University.
The £50 million plans to transform the campus have been dropped. Image: Aberdeen University.

Aberdeen University has cancelled expansive plans to transform parts of King’s College campus.

The ambitious £50 million plan to transform Aberdeen University’s historic campus was announced in 2019.

It was intended to help cope with the predicted growth in student numbers by offering a new space for the business school.

The plans involved the construction of a new flagship atrium, demolishing parts of existing buildings and the creation of a central forum space.

Mothballed Johnston Halls at Aberdeen University.
The plans aimed to transform the “mothballed” Johnston Halls. Image: Ben Hendry.

It was hoped it would make use of underused spaces and “revive redundant buildings”.

However, it appears the plans for the King’s Quarter and Johnston projects have been dropped.

Operating in a different landscape

In a letter, staff were told this was partly due to circumstances including Covid, high inflation and supply chain issues changing globally.

Senior vice principal Karl Leydecker said this changing landscape has prompted the university to reconsider the future requirements of the institution.

He said: “Since the King’s and Johnston proposals were announced in 2019 much has changed in the world.

“As a result, the University Court confirmed yesterday that we are not proceeding with the King’s Quarter and Johnston projects.

“The different landscape – locally and globally – has prompted a need to reconsider the future requirements of our estate in the context of our Aberdeen 2040 strategy.

Illustrative designs of the multi-million-pound project.
Illustrative designs of the multi-million-pound project. Image: Aberdeen University.

“The development of a new strategy and masterplan will be taken forward by the Reimagining Our Campuses project board, which will take a bold and consultative approach towards the future development of our campuses to meet our strategic objectives.”

Mr Leydecker added providing long-term accommodation for the business school would remain a “key objective” and assured staff their input and student feedback will be sought.

Those involved were thanked and an update on progress with the plans is expected in June next year.

King's College Campus.
The plans to redevelop parts of Aberdeen University campus have been dropped due to changing circumstances. Image: Steve Black/Shutterstock.

When approached to comment on the move, an Aberdeen University spokesman said: “Plans announced in 2019 to create a new home for the business school and new teaching and learning space at King’s College are now not going ahead due to several unforeseen factors, including the current period of high inflation and supply chain problems in the construction sector and changes in how we work and study post-pandemic.

“These changing circumstances present an opportunity to look at our campuses and reconsider the future requirements of our entire estate in line with our 20-year strategy, Aberdeen 2040.

“We will work with students, staff and stakeholders in the development of a new Campus Strategy and Masterplan to support interdisciplinary teaching and research and our growing student population.”

