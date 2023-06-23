BP Hydrogen Hub: Planning papers set out proposed Aberdeen site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

BP Hydrogen Hub: Planning papers set out proposed Aberdeen site

Aberdeen City Council and BP are partners in the project.

By Allister Thomas
Hydrogen gas station with solar panels in the background.
Getting green hydrogen from renewable energy. Image: Shutterstock

Planning documents to be discussed by councillors next week have set out details for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub proposed by energy giant BP.

An area of 123 acres has been identified for the solar farm and “green” hydrogen production and refuelling facility.

It would serve a fleet of 25 Aberdeen buses from the end of 2024. Later, as the project develops, it is expected to serve rail, truck and marine vehicles, and for production to take energy from larger-scale renewables like offshore wind.

What and where?

The solar farm would power the production site. An area of 121 acres has been identified for this, though the planning document notes only 69 acres will actually be used. The site would be home to banks of solar panels, electrical transformers and other equipment, such as CCTV cameras.

bp aberdeen hydrogen
Oliver Taylor is CEO of the joint venture between BP and Aberdeen City Council.

The production and refuelling facility, a two-acre site on Hareness Road, will be a 24/7 operation, producing up to nearly 2000lbs of hydrogen per day.

Two access points on Hareness Road are proposed – planners say a bus stop on the west side of Hareness Road would need to be moved and a footpath extended.

An underground power cable connection would be installed between the two sites.

What’s near and around the location?

The solar farm site is close to coastal land to the east, Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour to the north-east, and the Nigg wastewater treatment works to the immediate north.

To the west is Tullos Hill, heathland designated as a local nature conservation area.

Nigg Bay is a site of Special Scientific Interest lies on the opposite side of the Coast Road to the north-east.

The former Ness landfill site, pictured in 2007.

Planning documents show the solar site extends south and includes a parcel of land between the Coast Road, railway and edge of industrial sites at Altens. An area of around 2.5 acres next to the former Irvin House forms the southern part of the development.

Historic monuments and solar panels

There are several bronze-age cairns nearby on Tullos Hill.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said the proposals “do not raise issues of national significance but it had some concerns over “impacts”.

bp hydrogen aberdeen
A working scale-model of the proposed BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub was showcased last year.

Although the solar panels would be low in height and set behind a fence, HES said there would be “adverse impact” on the setting of Crab’s Cairn. It recommended BP sets the panels in such a way that opens up views of the surrounding land and sea. The planning documents note BP has agreed to do this.

Moving forward

Aberdeen City Council picked BP as the preferred bidder to build the production hub last year. They are 50-50 partners in the project.

The scheme has its critics, with the Scottish Greens against the oil and gas giant’s involvement.

BP expects to take a key final investment decision on the project this year.

The Scottish Government earmarked £15 million for the development in 2021.

What is green hydrogen?

Industry hopes hydrogen can replace natural gas as a primary fuel source in areas like heavy industry and transport. The size of the market for other uses, such as domestic heating, remains unclear.

Green hydrogen is derived from sustainable energy sources like offshore wind, or in this case solar power. It is said to be more expensive than its dirtier alternative of blue hydrogen, derived from natural gas.

Further uptake of hydrogen is expected throughout Europe in the coming years as major infrastructure projects requiring a steady supply of the gas take shape.

Read more: 9 hydrogen projects to watch out for in north and north-east

More from Press and Journal

Fraser and Murray Fearn will be racing the sun for 200 miles in memory of their dad David who taught them how to ride. Image: Murray Fearn.
Aberdeen man to race the sun for 200 miles in memory of dad who…
Wreckage of the submersible vessel named Titan has been found. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire subsea firm finds lost Titanic submarine
Parents at Riverbank School are angry the replacement for the "overcrowded" primary could be delayed - as construction has already come to a halt. Picture by Heather Fowlie/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council nursery told to improve after nappy changing area not well cleaned…
Llama in a field
Lost llama found wandering field near New Pitsligo as SSPCA tries to find owner
Donald Balfour, 16, has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Inverness teenager Donald Balfour last seen a week ago
Exterior view of Balhousie Care Home in Huntly.
Calls for investigation to examine how Balhousie care home in Huntly 'spiralled out of…
Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against Dundee United at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
The rise of Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski from £535,000 signing to striker worth…
The £50 million plans to transform the campus have been dropped. Image: Aberdeen University.
Aberdeen University drops multi-million-pound plans to redevelop parts of campus
The late Winnie Ewing, then the oldest member of the Scottish parliament, swears in on the first day of the parliament, in May 1999 (Image: Ben Curtis/PA Wire)
Eilidh Whiteford: Capable of winning both hearts and minds, Winnie Ewing transformed Scottish politics…
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** CR0043628 Picture taken - 22nd June '223 Elgin Sheriff Court Pic of Rory McPartlan
Drink-driver reversed along A95 while almost five times alcohol limit