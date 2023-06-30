Money stolen from Banchory Primary School will affect education budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Money stolen from Banchory Primary School will affect education budget

The thieves caused significant damage to the building and stole a sum of money allocated for the children's education.

By Denny Andonova
Banchory Primary School
Banchory Primary School was broken into overnight on June 22.

Staff at an Aberdeenshire school have been left “disheartened” after somebody broke into the facility overnight and stole vital funds.

Thieves raided Banchory Primary School, located on the town’s Arbeadie Road, between 7pm on June 22 and 7am the following day.

The culprits stole a sum of money from the premises and caused significant damage to the building, leaving various doors “beyond repair”.

Police are now trying to hunt down the person responsible and asking anybody with further information to get in touch with them.

‘This money should not be in the hands of thieves’

Head teacher Jackie Fernandez expressed her dismay, saying the culprits stole important money allocated for the children’s education.

She urged the public to help with the police’s appeal, adding: “We are extremely disheartened that somebody has broken into our school.

“Not only have they taken money – that should be for our children’s education, not in the hands of thieves – but they have caused damage to our building.

“We are currently assessing that damage and will now have to spend vital education funds in replacing the damaged doors.

“We would urge anyone that has any information to please get in touch with police.”

Neither Aberdeenshire Council or police would disclose the value of money stolen.

More from Press and Journal

Keith Fc Keeper Balint Demus makes a save from James Anderson to keep them in the game
Balint Demus signs full-time deal with Cove Rangers
SCAA Helimed 76
SCAA marks 5,000th call out with Isle of Luing rescue
Traffic passing the Munlochy Junction turn off in the evening light.
Works begin to remove right turn at Munlochy Junction
A police car watching traffic on the Cleanhill roundabout on the AWPR, as a car drives round.
Driver caught allegedly speeding BMW at nearly 150mph on AWPR
Elgin Community Centre. Picture by Jason Hedges
Council announce closure of Elgin Community Centre next year as it's 'no longer viable'
The MV Maid of Glencoul on Loch Linnhe. Image: Highland Council.
Limited passenger service on Corran Ferry route following ANOTHER breakdown
Cam Cameron was rescued from Rockall by the Stornoway Coastguard. Image: Cam Cameron.
'I owe them all my life': Rockall adventurer thanks Stornoway Coastguard for rescue
Gates open at 6pm for the concert Image Shutterstock
'It’s more of a challenge now than it’s ever been': Inverness will still see…
O2
O2 customers in Aberdeen hit by signal disruption
Aberdeen Drug dealer told by judge to consider a new career
'If I say anything they'll kill me': Moray joiner caught with £250,000 of cocaine…