Money stolen from Banchory Primary School will affect education budget

Staff at an Aberdeenshire school have been left “disheartened” after somebody broke into the facility overnight and stole vital funds.

Thieves raided Banchory Primary School, located on the town’s Arbeadie Road, between 7pm on June 22 and 7am the following day.

The culprits stole a sum of money from the premises and caused significant damage to the building, leaving various doors “beyond repair”.

Police are now trying to hunt down the person responsible and asking anybody with further information to get in touch with them.

‘This money should not be in the hands of thieves’

Head teacher Jackie Fernandez expressed her dismay, saying the culprits stole important money allocated for the children’s education.

She urged the public to help with the police’s appeal, adding: “We are extremely disheartened that somebody has broken into our school.

“Not only have they taken money – that should be for our children’s education, not in the hands of thieves – but they have caused damage to our building.

“We are currently assessing that damage and will now have to spend vital education funds in replacing the damaged doors.

“We would urge anyone that has any information to please get in touch with police.”

Neither Aberdeenshire Council or police would disclose the value of money stolen.