Driver caught allegedly speeding BMW at nearly 150mph on AWPR

A BMW driver has been stopped by police after allegedly being caught speeding at nearly 150mph on the AWPR near Aberdeen.

Police say the 40-year-old man was driving at 147mph, more than double the speed limit, on the route between Stonehaven and the Cleanhill roundabout.

The man, who was driving a BMW M4, was stopped by police at 10am today and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

This comes weeks after a driver was stopped by police after allegedly speeding at 126mph on the AWPR.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie of the north-east road policing unit said: “The actions of a minority of drivers who speed on our roads continue to jeopardise the lives of other road users.

“The dangers of speeding are well-known and unfortunately it continues to be a known causation factor in serious and fatal crashes.

“Our officers will continue to closely patrol the roads of the north-east to influence driver behaviour and educate drivers on road safety to prevent collisions, death and serious injuries.”