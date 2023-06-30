Driver caught allegedly speeding BMW at nearly 150mph on AWPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Driver caught allegedly speeding BMW at nearly 150mph on AWPR

They have been reported to the procurator fiscal.

By Chris Cromar
A police car watching traffic on the Cleanhill roundabout on the AWPR, as a car drives round.
The driver was caught speeding on the AWPR between Stonehaven and Cleanhill roundabout. Archive image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A BMW driver has been stopped by police after allegedly being caught speeding at nearly 150mph on the AWPR near Aberdeen.

Police say the 40-year-old man was driving at 147mph, more than double the speed limit, on the route between Stonehaven and the Cleanhill roundabout.

The man, who was driving a BMW M4, was stopped by police at 10am today and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

This comes weeks after a driver was stopped by police after allegedly speeding at 126mph on the AWPR.

Police speed gun showing 147mph on it.
The speed gun that helped catch the speeding driver. Image: Police Scotland.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie of the north-east road policing unit said: “The actions of a minority of drivers who speed on our roads continue to jeopardise the lives of other road users.

“The dangers of speeding are well-known and unfortunately it continues to be a known causation factor in serious and fatal crashes.

“Our officers will continue to closely patrol the roads of the north-east to influence driver behaviour and educate drivers on road safety to prevent collisions, death and serious injuries.”

