What’s being done to ease pressure on ‘bulging’ Aberdeen schools – and will it mean siblings don’t have to be split up?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What’s being done to ease pressure on ‘bulging’ Aberdeen schools – and will it mean siblings don’t have to be split up?

An extra 300+ children are in Aberdeen schools due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Talks continue over how to ease strain on city schools.

By Alastair Gossip
Schools in Aberdeen and elsewhere in Scotland could soon be in line for more funding to cover the cost of educating hundreds of Ukrainian children refugees.
Schools in Aberdeen and elsewhere in Scotland could soon be in line for more funding to cover the cost of educating hundreds of Ukrainian children refugees.

More money has been promised to Aberdeen amid warnings siblings could soon be forced to attend different schools.

Education bosses have warned it is becoming “difficult” to ensure children from the same families can go to the same school.

It is understood city officials met with Scottish Government counterparts in late June to air their concerns.

Why are school rolls rocketing?

The pressure on schools has largely been caused by an increase in international university students bringing their families to Aberdeen as they come to study.

A pupil waits to cross the road to school in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A pupil waits to cross the road to school in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

UK immigration curbs on visas for dependents of foreign students is expected to ease the situation at the beginning of 2024.

Presently, strain is being felt particularly around the Robert Gordon University campus in Garthdee.

Coinciding with a boom in overseas students at the city’s higher education institutions, the number of African families in Aberdeen has nearly doubled since 2019.

Interim council children’s services director, Eleanor Sheppard, said that the new visa rules were predicted to lead to a reduction in the long term.

Discussions with the universities are “ongoing” in the meantime.

Aberdeen schools chief: ‘High number’ of student families expected to move to city this summer

However, there is not yet a definitive number of children expected to move to Aberdeen with family taking up study this summer.

Eleanor Sheppard says intelligence around how many international students will bring will to Aberdeen to be schooled this summer is unclear just now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Eleanor Sheppard says intelligence around how many international students will bring will to Aberdeen to be schooled this summer is unclear just now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She added: “One of the universities suspects it will still have a relatively high number coming through in September.

“The university very much appreciates that the intelligence they glean and share with us is quite often a wee bit off the reality of numbers of children and young people arriving in the city.”

Scotland’s universities are autonomous of government, and are “independently responsible” for entry procedures.

How many new pupils have arrived from Ukraine?

Adding to the student migration, hundreds of children have also been enrolled in Aberdeen schools as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By population, the Granite City is providing education to the most Ukrainian pupils out of Scotland’s four biggest cities.

That means Aberdeen is teaching more per head than Edinburgh, Glasgow or Dundee.

The city put on fun days out for Ukrainian school children who have resettled in Aberdeen since Russia's invasion of their home. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The city put on fun days out for Ukrainian school children who have resettled in Aberdeen since Russia’s invasion of their home. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Figures to the end of April show 190 primary-aged and 148 high school pupils have joined local schools on account of the war.

It may come with challenges but chiefs say the achievement is “something to be proud of”.

Council top brass have stayed quiet on the outcome of their meeting with the Holyrood officials at the end of last month.

It is understood educational pressures was only one item on a wider agenda.

What will the Scottish Government do?

But a Scottish Government spokesman confirmed more money would be sent north to help after “constructive talks”.

Last March, Aberdeen City Council was given £1.94 million to ensure schooling for the incoming Ukrainians.

“We will continue working closely with local authorities to support them in meeting their responsibilities to provide education to children arriving from Ukraine,” the government spokesman said.

“This includes helping to ensure that they have the resources they need.

“Given numbers of displaced Ukrainian children in Scotland were higher than expected, further funding was required which will be distributed to local authorities in the coming months.”

He added that schools funding was “needs based” and the latest pupil census figures informed budgets for individual councils.

Education convener Martin Greig supports Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations last August. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Education convener Martin Greig supports Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations last August. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

City education convener Martin Greig told The P&J the council’s work to address “challenging” increasing school populations – alongside the governments and universities –  continues.

He previously said the rising school rolls in the city were “not sustainable”.

Troubled Northfield Academy to offer building lessons and beauty classes to keep pupils in school

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gary: Tank Commander will star in Sleeping Beauty at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen this Christmas panto season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'Do any Westminster party leaders have the guts to be interviewed by Gary: Tank…
Scott Baxter is changing the world, one worm at a time. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Meet the Aberdeenshire worm farmer selling worm poo
90,000 people turned out to celebrate Union Street's 200th anniversary on 24 July 1994. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Union Street's 200th birthday and other July memories in Aberdeen
An electricity pylon. Image: PA
SNP plan 'power grab' from local communities to push through controversial pylons plan
Oakleigh aged two and brother Foxx Conway, aged five. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
IN PICTURES: 'Dream come true' as Truck and Van Show returns to Peterhead
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Train services disrupted as Met Office issues thunderstorms warning
Results Gym Aberdeen's owner Lewis Thomson outside the new premises.
Results Gym boss plans Aberdeen Arches expansion to win back members after roadworks misery
Proposals to protect the marine environment would effectively have shut off 10% of Scottish waters to fishing activity.
Marine protection still a Holyrood priority despite failed fishing ban
Val Inglis is the owner of Barking Mad. Picture shows; Val Inglis. Aberdeen. Shanay Taylor/DCT Media Date; 14/07/2023
'Dreams are shattered': Loyal customers spend final summer at Aberdeen's Barking Mad cafe
Mountain bike stolen from Dyce Academy
Bike thefts from Aberdeen school branded as 'nasty and vindictive'