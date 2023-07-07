Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter

Jessie Clark travelled the length of the UK on motorbikes for holidays in her youth.

By David Mackay
Jessie Clark laughing in a red dress while sitting on a bright red scooter.
Jessie Clark previously had an identical red scooter. Image: Renaissance Care

An Aberdeen centenarian mod has rekindled memories of her youth with a shiny new red scooter for her 100th birthday.

Jessie Clark and husband John spent their holidays in their youth travelling the length of the UK on their beloved red Lambretta scooter.

With their camping gear balanced on the back of it, they enjoyed countless breaks away together.

And as a special treat for her 100th birthday, she climbed on board an identical model.

Mrs Clark said: “It was just wonderful. It brought back so many happy memories and really made my day.”

Daughters both married Aberdeen players

Born in 1923, Jessie grew up with a sister, four brothers and a father who served in the First World War.

During the Second World War, she joined the war effort herself as a weaver making cloth that would be used for officers’ uniforms.

Local scooterist Callum Frew helped organise the scooter surprise. Image: Renaissance Care

She then worked at Marischal College providing quality silver service catering to esteemed academics at Aberdeen University.

After marrying in 1940 and having two daughters, she worked in Aberdeen schools supporting children with learning disabilities.

Her two daughters both married former Aberdeen players in Jim Pearson and Jim Kirkland.

Jessie Clark and daughter Irene Kirkland. Image: Renaissance Care

After her husband died in 1988, Mrs Clark continued to stay in Aberdeen before moving to be closer to family.

And her active lifestyle continued with regular games of bowls.

Mrs Clark, who now lives at Rosepark Care Home in Uddingtson, near Glasgow, said: “I think it’s just down to luck and looking after yourself. I’ve always prided myself on staying active.

“Even in my 70s and 80s I would walk between Uddingston and Hamilton every day. I had an aunt who lived to 104 and I want to beat her.”

More from Press and Journal

TS Royalist
Aberdeen Sea Cadets preparing to set sail on tall ship adventure
Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness Bus Station.
Woman 'visibly shaken' after bus crashes into Inverness bus stance
The Scotland Women's National Team are set to be among those surveyed by the SFA on trans females playing women's football. Image: SNS.
Rachel Corsie: Why I am happy for trans women to be included in women’s…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Ross Draper looking to finalise two Elgin City loan deals in coming week
Proceeds from Peat & Diesel's show in the Barrowlands will go to making sure Outer Hebrides athletes get to Guernsey. Photo: WIIGA
'Incredible generosity': Peat and Diesel support local athletes to the tune of more than…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Bryan Collum from Airdrie Pleads guilty to Being in possession of three hundred thousand Pounds (?300.000) worth of cannabis and cocaine. He asked for bail at Edinburgh high court and got it so he could go home and prepare his young daughter for life without him before he receives a custodial sentence Picture shows; Bryan Collum appeared at The High Court in Edinburgh . N/A. Supplied by Matthew Donnelly/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cocaine dealer freed on bail to 'prepare' his daughter for jail sentence
Iain Kelly admitted a charge of abduction at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man abducted 'terrified' ex after breaching court order not to approach her
Caley Jags manager Billy Dodds. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Billy Dodds would 'love' to get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership but expects…
The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…
Liz Miles is a descendant of Captain Edward Smith, master of the Titanic Picture shows; Liz Miles, Captain Edward Smith. Pool House Poolewe. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DCT/Shutterstock Date; 07/07/2023
Could Titanic links be fuelling horror haunting of former West Coast hotel room?