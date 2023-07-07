Aberdeen mod celebrates 100th birthday with new shiny red scooter

An Aberdeen centenarian mod has rekindled memories of her youth with a shiny new red scooter for her 100th birthday.

Jessie Clark and husband John spent their holidays in their youth travelling the length of the UK on their beloved red Lambretta scooter.

With their camping gear balanced on the back of it, they enjoyed countless breaks away together.

And as a special treat for her 100th birthday, she climbed on board an identical model.

Mrs Clark said: “It was just wonderful. It brought back so many happy memories and really made my day.”

Daughters both married Aberdeen players

Born in 1923, Jessie grew up with a sister, four brothers and a father who served in the First World War.

During the Second World War, she joined the war effort herself as a weaver making cloth that would be used for officers’ uniforms.

She then worked at Marischal College providing quality silver service catering to esteemed academics at Aberdeen University.

After marrying in 1940 and having two daughters, she worked in Aberdeen schools supporting children with learning disabilities.

Her two daughters both married former Aberdeen players in Jim Pearson and Jim Kirkland.

After her husband died in 1988, Mrs Clark continued to stay in Aberdeen before moving to be closer to family.

And her active lifestyle continued with regular games of bowls.

Mrs Clark, who now lives at Rosepark Care Home in Uddingtson, near Glasgow, said: “I think it’s just down to luck and looking after yourself. I’ve always prided myself on staying active.

“Even in my 70s and 80s I would walk between Uddingston and Hamilton every day. I had an aunt who lived to 104 and I want to beat her.”