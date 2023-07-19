Care home in Huntly ordered to improve or face steps to have registration removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Care home in Huntly ordered to improve or face steps to have registration removed

The Care Inspectorate has ordered improvements to be made in the next two months at The Meadows Care Home.

By David Mackay
Exterior view from street of Meadows Care Home in Huntly.
Staff have been given until September to make improvements. Image: Google Maps

Improvements have been ordered by the Care Inspectorate at The Meadows Care Home in Huntly due to concerns it is not meeting its legal requirements.

A warning has been issued by officials that the Burnside Road home could have its registration cancelled unless it makes changes.

Staff have been given until September 11 to make the ordered improvements or face further action being taken.

Meadows Care Home, which is run by a private operator called The Meadows Care (Huntly), provides care for up to 43 older people.

Old woman with hand on walking stick, with a care worker's hand holding her arm.
The care home has been told to properly monitor the falls and wounds of residents. Image: Shutterstock.

It has two wings, Kirkney and Isla, with the latter providing care specifically for those living with dementia.

The Meadows Care Home has apologised for “falling short” of the standards it wants and stressed it was working with agencies to make improvements within the deadline.

What improvements have been ordered at Meadows Care Home?

The Care Inspectorate has ordered four improvements to be made at The Meadows Care Home in Huntly.

  1. By August 28, it must ensure an effective fall prevention strategy is in place to ensure risk assessments are in place, fall plans are accessible to all staff, when falls occur staff assess the wellbeing of the resident with medical advice taken if necessary and there is improved oversight to identify trends.
  2. By August 28, staff must ensure there is safe and appropriate nutritional care with a record of those at risk of weight loss, completed food intake charts, resident meal preferences are catered for and oversight to ensure residents are eating well.
  3. By September 11, it must ensure residents experience a service that is well-managed and led with enough qualified and skilled staff on every shift, managers have an up-to-date record of weights, wounds and falls and there is an action plan for improvements.
  4. By September 11, residents with dementia should receive care to promote their health and independence with triggers that cause stress and distress documented and known by staff, employees have knowledge and skills to support residents when stressed or distressed, charts recording episodes of distress that are kept up-to-date and oversight to ensure there is ongoing assessments of staff skills to ensure they can support those with dementia.

What has Care Inspectorate said previously about Huntly home?

The Care Inspectorate’s last inspection report about The Meadows Care Home was completed on August 19 last year.

Inspectors noted it appeared that care had been given to people to ensure they were looking their best.

However, concerns were raised that there was a “lack of stimulation and activity” and improvements were needed to the variety of meals.

Further improvements were also asked for to ensure sufficient management of wounds and the preferences of residents needed to be obtained to help inform their care

Exterior view from the street of Meadows Care Home in Huntly.
The Care Inspectorate visited The Meadows Care Home twice last year. Image: Google Maps.

The Care Inspectorate graded the home as “adequate” in all areas following the inspection, which is 3/6 on a sliding scale where 1 is “unsatisfactory” and 6 is “excellent”. It received the same grade during a visit in January last year.

A Meadows Care Home spokesman said: “We take our responsibilities as a provider of care extremely seriously and we are sorry that the home has fallen short of the standards we want and that residents and their loved ones rightly expect.

“We are working closely with the Care Inspectorate, the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the team at The Meadows to address areas of concern. We are confident that the issues raised by the Care Inspectorate will be quickly resolved within the timescales in our action plan.

“The health, wellbeing and safety of our residents is our absolute priority, and we will continue to work closely with stakeholders to ensure we are providing the highest quality care for every resident.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Staff have been given until September to make improvements. Image: Google Maps
Inverurie chocolatier talks influence of late mother as new firm proves instant sweet success
Staff have been given until September to make improvements. Image: Google Maps
BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who plummeted from North Sea rig
Someone turning a water tap on
Does your water taste 'earthy'? Scottish Water says musty smelling water in Aberdeen and…
Red Arrows in an arrow formation moving from right to left with blue and red smoke behind.
The Red Arrows are coming to Peterhead and Lossiemouth: Where and when can you…
Andy Samuel, former chief executive of the North Sea Transition Authority at Pocra Quay in Aberdeen.
Andy Samuel pocketed £300,000 in final year with offshore regulator
Westminster business summit
Acorn: Business leaders tell government to get a move on with north-east carbon capture…
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man threatened Aberdeen police officers who he claimed had 'targeted' him
Staff have been given until September to make improvements. Image: Google Maps
Were you a Buchan Queen? Decades-old tradition was at heart of Peterhead Scottish Week
Staff have been given until September to make improvements. Image: Google Maps
Railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee closed for over an hour due to track…
Staff have been given until September to make improvements. Image: Google Maps
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary faces scrubs shortage after laundry room asbestos incident