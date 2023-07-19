BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who plummeted from North Sea rig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP fined £650,000 over death of worker who plummeted from North Sea rig

Sean Anderson died in the early hours of September 4 2014 when he fell through an open grating while working on the Unity platform.

By David McPhee
Sean Anderson died when he fell through a grate on the Unity North Sea platform. Image: DC Thomson.
Oil giant BP has been fined £650,000 after it was found guilty of breaching health and safety rules when a maintenance worker plunged to his death in the North Sea.

Sean Anderson, 43, died in the early hours of September 4 2014 when he fell through an open grating while working on the Unity platform, located about 110 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

Following a two-week trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, a jury found BP guilty of the charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

It was claimed that the oil firm did not do enough to ensure the safety of Mr Anderson, who plummeted 72ft to the sea below.

He suffered “serious head injuries” and was found lying face down in the water.

‘This is a very unusual and isolated incident’

Murdo McLeod, defence advocate for BP, said the company wanted to “convey the company’s deepest condolences to the family of Sean Anderson”.

“This was a highly unusual case and it’s not often that these matters proceed to trial,” he said.

“They are very rare, in particular where there are these powerful mitigating circumstances.

“First of all, there’s an excellent safety culture spoken of by witnesses and BP has set to improve matters by introducing a similar policy with regard to assessment of risk when gratings are not covered.

“With regard to the gratings, while there may be an expectation that gratings should be covered, whether this should be done is a matter of opinion and is not clear cut.

“This is a very unusual and isolated incident and BP takes this matter very seriously.”

He added: “There’s no evidence that a desire to increase profits resulted in the company cutting corners in terms of safety.”

‘The level of harm caused by BP’s breach was high’

Handing down the fine of £650,000, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said that BP was “undoubtedly a large and highly profitable company” and any fine imposed “must have some economic impact”.

“BP’s level of culpability can properly be assessed as low.

“A factor of importance in reaching that conclusion is that significant efforts were made to address the risk, although they were inadequate on this occasion.

“What happened, although tragic and devastating for Mr Anderson and his family, was an isolated incident.

“However, it goes without saying that the level of harm caused by BP’s breach was high and that is a matter of importance that has to be taken into account.

“But I do accept the likelihood of harm actually arising in this case was low.

“The company does have previous convictions for offences under the Health and Safety at Work Act, albeit none involving fatalities.”

Accident happened around 4am

Jurors heard that Mr Anderson had been working the night shift on the Unity as part of a maintenance team who were carrying out scaffolding and rope access work.

Sean Anderson, 43, from Washington, with wife Jayne, 40.

On the night he died, bad weather meant no work was carried out by the team after stopping for a break at midnight.

At around 3.30am Mr Anderson asked the installation manager if there was anything that could be done to “keep busy” and promptly rounded up three other men to carry out a tidy-up of the lower deck.

What happened next is not clear, but it is known that at 4am, Tony Omar, who had been paired off with Mr Anderson to collect rubbish, remembers hearing three bangs and immediately raised the “man overboard” alarm.

Conditions that night had been foggy and dark and Mr Anderson had not been found wearing a life jacket, harness or survival suit, the court was told.

He was unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled from the water.

A paramedic pronounced him dead shortly around 6am and Mr Anderson’s body was transferred by helicopter to Aberdeen.

A post-mortem later showed the cause of death was serious injuries to his head and chest sustained as a result of a “descent into the sea” from the oil installation.

It was recorded that he had suffered very severe and “predictably immediate” fatal head injuries, with extensive fracturing of the skull.

