‘Old-fashioned variety show’ brings the best of Ireland to Aberdeen and Inverness

Dance, music, song and comedy all in one package direct from the Emerald Isle with love

By Scott Begbie
Ireland The Show is heading to venues across the north and north-east including Aberdeen and Inverness. All Images: Supplied by JMG Music Group
Ireland The Show is heading to venues across the north and north-east including Aberdeen and Inverness. All Images: Supplied by JMG Music Group

Marvellous music, stunning songs, delightful dancing and cracking comedy – you’d need the luck of the Irish to see all that in one night.

Now audiences across the north and north-east have the chance to take in a splendid celebration of the culture of the Emerald Isle as Ireland The Show arrives at north and north-east theatres ranging from Aberdeen’s Tivoli to Eden Court in Inverness.

And the show’s musical director and producer James McGarrity promises the rich mix of song, music, dance and comedy will be a night to remember.

“Our aim is to take you on a journey showcasing Irish humour, Irish dance, well-known Irish songs and Irish traditional pieces in a one-stop shop for everything Irish,” said James.

High-energy entertainment with Ireland The Show.

Ireland offers the world a globally-loved culture says show’s producer

“It’s a globally-loved culture. No matter where you go in the world, people love Irish music and Irish bars. And there is a very big connection between Ireland and Scotland. The two cultures are very similar.”

And James said everyone involved in the show is looking forward to making a return to the north and north-east of Scotland.

“We were there with the show last summer and had an absolutely fantastic time. I’m not just saying this, but Scottish audiences are fantastic. If you ask me for my favourite places to play, I would definitely say Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness are the three cities that are really high up there.”

Ireland The Show, which is on an extensive tour right across the UK, features a heady mix, packed into one evening of entertainment with some of the most talented singers and performers Ireland has to offer.

It will include world-champion Gael Force Irish dancers to bring that Riverdance vibe, Donegal singer Elaine Boyle will bring her soaring vocals to some of Ireland’s best-loved traditional and folk tunes, while fiddle maestro Richie Remo will amp up the energetic reels and jigs along with a few songs.

Ireland The Show offers singalongs to the tunes of Pogues and Dubliners

All this will be accompanied by the Keltic Storm Band to make sure the audiences can truly enjoy well-known ballads and foot-tapping singalongs with songs from the likes of the Pogues, Fureys and Dubliners.

And bringing laughter to the evening will be Tyrone comedian Gary Gamble.

“It’s a bit of everything in one – it’s a good, old-fashioned variety show,” said James. “It moves fast. You’re not watching any one artist for more than maybe four or five songs and then it changes.

“There’s great audience interaction. The guy on the fiddle goes out into the audience and mingles with the crowd. So there is that variety and interaction and obviously the Irish appeal, otherwise people wouldn’t be coming in and buying tickets.

Some of the cast of Ireland The Show which will be stopping off at venues including the Tivoli in Aberdeen and Eden Court in Inverness.

“I definitely think we could do with more of these sort of variety shows, not just Ireland The Show. I think the blueprint of this show, where it is showcasing music, song, dance and comedy all in one, could be something used for any culture.”

Tivoli in Aberdeen offers nod to golden age of music hall variety

James said he was particularly looking forward to playing Aberdeen’s Tivoli, because Ireland The Show is a real nod to the Guild Street’s venue past glories in the day when music hall reigned supreme.

“I’ve played in the Tivoli about six times in the past 20 months and it has such a great atmosphere. It’s a very warm audience and very receptive of the talent on stage,” he said.

The team behind Ireland The Show has a gruelling schedule, moving from venue to venue across the UK almost nightly throughout July and August. But they are all taking it in their stride, thanks to the enthusiastic reaction from audiences.

Performers with Ireland The Show love playing to packed out audiences across Scotland and the UK.

“There is no better feeling for any artist, be it Scottish, Irish or whatever, to see a full house of people enjoying themselves to your performance,” said James.

Check out where you can see Ireland The Show in north and north-east

“We want people to come along, forget about their worries and their troubles for a night, have a good singalong, clap along, enjoy the show and leave with a smile on their face.”

Ireland The Show is at The Tivoli in Aberdeen on Thursday July 27, the Assembly Rooms in Wick on July 28, the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall on July 29, Elgin Town Hall on July 30, then Eden Court in Inverness on August 4.

For information and tickets visit jmgmusicgroup.com/ireland-the-show/