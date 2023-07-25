Bongo’s Bingo to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live with Halloween special

Fans in Aberdeen can look forward to yet another Bongo’s Bingo extravaganza at the P&J Live in October.

Bongo Bingo is set to make a spooky return for a Halloween special with attendees asked to dress up in some spooky outfits.

With tickets selling out fast, organisers have said Freddy Kruegers and Frankenstein’s bridges should get in early for a chance of grabbing themselves a ticket.

The October gig will follow fast on the back of a Night at the Movies special is also headed to the P&J Live next month.

What is Bongo’s Bingo?

Bongo’s Bingo offers the chance to win iconic prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

Since starting in Liverpool in 2014, it now has shows taking place in almost 50 locations across the globe – including Amsterdam, Ibiza, Paris, Dubai, and Australia.

As well as shows in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

October’s event is sure to have guests singing along to classics like Ghostbusters and Thriller as organisers have promised a scary soundtrack, as well as lots of spooky surprises and all of the usual bingo antics.

Other Aberdeen events

A Night at the Movies special is headed to the Granite City on Saturday, August 19.

Cinema fanatics will have the chance to walk the red carpet in their favourite movie attire and spend their Saturday night at the movies.

Those who are just there for good tunes and a game of bingo can look forward to a typical Bongo’s Bingo event, taking place on September 30.

Tickets for the Halloween special show go on sale on Tuesday August 1 at 6pm and can be purchased online.