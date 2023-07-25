Bongo’s Bingo to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live with Halloween special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bongo’s Bingo to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live with Halloween special

The spooktacular event will return to the Granite City on Saturday October 28.

By Shanay Taylor
Bongo's Bingo to return with Halloween special. Image: P&J Live.
Fans in Aberdeen can look forward to yet another Bongo’s Bingo extravaganza at the P&J Live in October.

Bongo Bingo is set to make a spooky return for a Halloween special with attendees asked to dress up in some spooky outfits.

With tickets selling out fast, organisers have said Freddy Kruegers and Frankenstein’s bridges should get in early for a chance of grabbing themselves a ticket.

The October gig will follow fast on the back of a Night at the Movies special is also headed to the P&J Live next month.

The Halloween special is expected to be a sell-out. Image: P&J Live.
What is Bongo’s Bingo?

Bongo’s Bingo offers the chance to win iconic prizes from giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers to mobility scooters and karaoke machines at each and every show.

Since starting in Liverpool in 2014, it now has shows taking place in almost 50 locations across the globe – including Amsterdam, Ibiza, Paris, Dubai, and Australia.

As well as shows in Dundee, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

October’s event is sure to have guests singing along to classics like Ghostbusters and Thriller as organisers have promised a scary soundtrack, as well as lots of spooky surprises and all of the usual bingo antics.

The event normally draws in around 1,500 people. Image: P&J Live.
Other Aberdeen events

A Night at the Movies special is headed to the Granite City on Saturday, August 19.

Cinema fanatics will have the chance to walk the red carpet in their favourite movie attire and spend their Saturday night at the movies.

Those who are just there for good tunes and a game of bingo can look forward to a typical Bongo’s Bingo event, taking place on September 30.

Tickets for the Halloween special show go on sale on Tuesday August 1 at 6pm and can be purchased online.

