Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services attend accident at Nigg Bay Harbour in Aberdeen

The fire service, police and coastguard are all at the scene.

By Cameron Roy
A police car leaving Nigg Bay Harbour in Aberdeen. Image: Cameron Roy.
A police car leaving Nigg Bay Harbour in Aberdeen. Image: Cameron Roy.

The emergency services have been attending an accident at Nigg Bay Harbour in Aberdeen.

Fire trucks, police cars and a coastguard boat were all spotted at the scene on the South Harbour.

Police received a call at 3.40pm this afternoon after a person was injured on a vessel.

The incident was unfolding down the bottom of the harbour near three docked ships.

Aberdeen Coastguard sent three land-based coastguard rescue teams to the harbour, alongside two Aberdeen lifeboats.

The incident was unfolding down the bottom of the harbour near three docked ships. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

The fire service sent four fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene.

At this stage, the extent of any injuries is unknown.

A fire truck and a police van were spotted leaving the scene at around 5.30pm.

A fire truck was spotted leaving at around 5.30pm. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.40 pm on Saturday, July 22, police were advised of a person being injured on a vessel at Nigg Bay Harbour, St Fitticks Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The Port of Aberdeen and the Health and Safety Executive have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

