Students access artificial intelligence chatbot 2,400 times every month at RGU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Students access artificial intelligence chatbot 2,400 times every month at RGU

Figures show thousands of students visit artificial intelligence site ChatGPT each month.

By Cameron Roy
Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have been investigating students for cheating with artificial intelligence. Image: Roddy Reid/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have been investigating students for cheating with artificial intelligence. Image: Roddy Reid/ DC Thomson.

Students at Robert Gordon’s University (RGU) are consulting artificial intelligence (AI) more than 2,400 times a month, new figures have revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows that students in Aberdeen have been investigated by their universities for cheating using online AI chatbots.

Aberdeen University and RGU have both recently updated academic regulations to address cheating concerns posed by the technology.

It comes amidst a rise in students using technology such as the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT-4.

The AI service launched in November 2022.

Since then, ChatGPT has made worldwide headlines after it proved itself capable of writing code, composing music, writing essays and even passing real-life exams.

To see what it could do, The Press and Journal asked the chatbot how it would solve Aberdeen’s problems in January.

Since then universities have been scrambling to keep up with the AI revolution to ensure their qualifications still hold merit.

Aberdeen and RGU investigate students for AI cheating

The FOI showed that the ChatGPT website is visited on average 2,434 times each month at RGU through the national university system Eduroam.

But there could be more who access it through the cloud or on their home connections.

Aberdeen University said it does not record how many people visit the site.

ChatGPT has become one of the fastest-growing consumer software applications in history with 100 million users. Image: Shutterstock.

RGU investigated less than five students in April and May this year for AI cheating. Until this year, it had never investigated a student for AI-led cheating before. The outcome of the investigation is not known.

Aberdeen University has investigated four students but has not found anyone guilty.

Is AI detection software able to catch all of the cheaters?

Both universities use the industry-leading plagiarism detection software Turnitin which is used by most British universities.

In February, Turnitin launched an AI writing detector function to help keep up with demand.

However, concerns have been raised that students could possibly write assignments using AI tools before rephrasing the essay – making detection impossible.

ChatGTP uses a massive language database to write its answers to a variety of questions. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock.

A number of high-profile institutions in both the United States and the UK have banned the tool.

Aberdeen University said it keeps its assessment approaches under review but encourages assessments less vulnerable to AI such as “applying learning in real-world scenarios”.

A spokesman said: “The vast majority of our students take pride in their work and act honestly, however we do nonetheless ensure they are provided with relevant training and support on academic integrity.

Aberdeen University said it has found no evidence of students using AI inappropriately. Image; Shutterstock

“Work is ongoing to advise students on the use of AI-based applications, based on their level of study and discipline.

“We will continue to monitor developments to inform our approaches and policies going forward.”

Aberdeen University then said it has also been encouraging staff to “consider the potentially positive implications” of AI.

RGU looks at positive benefits of AI

RGU has been more encouraging about the benefits that can be gained from using AI, while also acknowledging the concerns around academic integrity.

A spokesman said: “We are focusing on how we can guide our students to use ChatGPT in ways that enriches their learning and upholds academic integrity, rather than shutting it down.

Robert Gordon University is trying to use artificial intelligence to its advantage. Image: Stacey Lynch.

“AI is already changing the ways in which people and organisations work and will re-shape the jobs of the future.

“Against this context it is vital to ensure our approaches to teaching and assessment evolve to embrace AI responsibly and appropriately so that we may continue to equip our students for success in the rapidly changing world of work.”