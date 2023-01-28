[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you ever been concerned technology will improve so much that one day it may put you out of your job?

I hadn’t really been overly worried until I was introduced to ChatGPT.

It’s a new chatbot launched by OpenAI just a few months ago, and is so accurate and articulate you would be forgiven for thinking you’re having a conversation with a human.

The software can debug computer programs and compose music, plays, fairy tales and student essays.

It has even been known to pass exams.

I thought I would put it to the test and asked it to do what no one has been successful in doing to date – sorting out the major issues facing Aberdeen.

I asked the super-smart device:

What should be done about our seagull problems?

How can we revive our city centre?

And the big one – whether it’s a buttery or rowie?

But I thought I’d ease it in with some basics…

What do you know about Aberdeen?

It said: “Aberdeen is a city in north-eastern Scotland. It is the third most populous city in Scotland, with a population of around 220,000.

“It is known for its granite architecture, as well as its two universities, the University of Aberdeen and Robert Gordon University.

“The city is also a major centre for the oil and gas industry and has a busy port.

“The surrounding area is known for its beautiful coastal and countryside scenery, including the nearby Cairngorms National Park.”

Pretty good summary. I decided to continue with another easy one, or so I thought.

Who is Aberdeen’s most famous person?

It said: “Aberdeen, Scotland, has been home to many notable figures throughout history.

“But one of the city’s most famous people is Sir Alexander Chapman Ferguson, commonly known as Sir Alex Ferguson.

“He is a retired Scottish football manager and former player.

“He is most famous for his long tenure as the manager of Manchester United Football Club from 1986 to 2013.

“He is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential managers in the history of football.”

While Fergie’s links to the Granite City are undeniable, his birthplace of Govan is a far cry from Aberdeen.

ChatGPT would not be scoring 10/10 here. Outrageous given the wealth of famous faces to hail from the city, including Annie Lennox, Paul Lawrie and even someone Fergie knows plenty about – Denis Law.

Its response made me quietly confident DC Thomson wouldn’t be replacing me with robots any time soon, but could a bunch of unfeeling automatons replace Aberdeen councillors?

I went straight in with the big questions, kicking off with the Dons and their opinion-splitting plans for a new stadium.

Unfortunately, the computer programme wasn’t bright enough to predict the fate of the Dons manager, but maybe it would have some insight into its new home.

Should Aberdeen City Council pay towards Aberdeen FC’s new stadium?

It said: “Whether or not Aberdeen City Council should pay towards the construction of a new stadium for Aberdeen Football Club is a matter of debate.

“There are arguments for and against the city council providing funding for the project.

“On one hand, supporters of the idea argue that a new stadium would provide economic benefits for the city, including the creation of jobs, increased tourism, and a boost to local businesses.

“A new stadium could also help to enhance the city’s reputation and could help to attract more investment.

“On the other hand, opponents of the idea argue that the city council’s funds should be used for more pressing needs such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

“They also argue that the benefits of a new stadium would be primarily enjoyed by the football club and its fans, rather than the wider community.”

Maybe the bot could have a future in politics, from its position perched on the fence it seems unable to give a straight answer…

It continued: “Ultimately, whether or not the city council should pay towards the construction of a new stadium for Aberdeen Football Club would likely depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of the project, the potential economic benefits, and the city council’s available funds and priorities.

“It’s important to note that this is a complex issue that would require a detailed examination of all the factors involved, and the decision would be ultimately made by the Aberdeen City Council after a consultation process and evaluating the financial feasibility.”

I decided to give it another chance. Let’s see what it thinks of another major bone of contention.

Was the redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens worth the money?

It said; “The redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) in Aberdeen, Scotland, was a highly controversial and debated topic.

“The proposal was to create a new civic square with shops, restaurants, and a subterranean concert hall at a cost of £140m.

“Those in favour of the redevelopment argued that it would have brought significant economic benefits to the city, including the creation of jobs and increased tourism, as well as improving the overall appearance of the area. They also argued that UTG was underused and in need of improvement.

“On the other hand, those opposed to the redevelopment argued that the cost was too high and that the money would have been better spent on other priorities, such as healthcare and education.”

The bot continued: “They also argued that UTG was a well-loved public space that should be preserved and that the redevelopment would have destroyed the character of the area.

“In the end, the project was not carried out as it was rejected by a public vote in 2011, and the money was not spent on the UTG redevelopment.

“It’s important to note that opinions on the worthiness of the project and its cost are divided, and whether or not it was worth the money would depend on one’s perspective and priorities.”

Unfortunately, its local knowledge was lacking once again. Its UTG knowledge seems to stop about a decade ago.

But, while we wait for mortal endeavours to take shape, could artificial intelligence help solve our high street troubles?

How can Aberdeen’s Union Street be saved from further decline?

It said: “Union Street is the main shopping street in the city of Aberdeen, Scotland, and its decline in recent years is a concern for many local residents and business owners.

“To help revive the street, there are several potential strategies that could be considered:

“Invest in infrastructure: The city could invest in infrastructure improvements, such as upgrading sidewalks and street lighting, to make the area more attractive and accessible for shoppers and visitors.

“Encourage new businesses: The city could work to attract new businesses to the area, such as independent retailers and restaurants, to help diversify the street’s offerings and bring in more foot traffic.

“Promote the area: The city could launch a marketing campaign to promote Union Street and highlight its strengths, such as its historic architecture and unique shopping and dining options.

“Encourage events and activities: The city could organize more events and activities on Union Street, such as outdoor markets and festivals, to draw people to the area and create a sense of community.

“Reducing Vacancy rate: The city could incentivize landlords to reduce the vacancy rate of commercial properties and make them available to new businesses, this will help to reduce the number of empty storefronts on the street.

“Improve public transportation: The city could improve public transportation to the area to make it more accessible for shoppers and visitors.

“It’s important to note that these are just a few potential strategies and a comprehensive plan would likely involve a combination of different approaches, and would require collaboration between the city council, the local business community, and residents to be successful.”

Now, this is a plan I could get on board with. Maybe you should watch your backs at the Town House, folks…

Though I wondered if it was mixing us up with Aberdeen, Washington, at the mention of “sidewalks”.

Another vital question, I believe, is whether Aberdeen should have its own cable car to ensure its place on the map as a global tourism destination. Let’s see what it thinks of that one.

Should Aberdeen get a cable car?

It said: “The decision to build a cable car in a city like Aberdeen would depend on a variety of factors such as cost, feasibility, and potential impact on the community.

“On one hand, a cable car could be seen as a way to boost tourism and provide visitors with a unique and exciting way to see the city and its surroundings.

“It could also provide residents with an alternative mode of transportation, making it easier to travel around the city.

“On the other hand, building a cable car system can be an expensive undertaking and there may be concerns about the impact it would have on the local community.

“It could also lead to the displacement of residents and businesses in the area where it is built.

“It would require a thorough feasibility study and community input to decide whether or not it would be a viable and beneficial addition to the city of Aberdeen.”

Can’t say fairer than that.

Creativity was something I wanted to explore, so I asked: Can you write Aberdeen an anthem.

What do you think?

I, for one, can hear it now being chanted far and wide to help sustain our city’s pride.

Another major issue affecting our city, and high on the list of priorities for our readers, is the scurge of scurries.

What can Aberdeen do about seagulls?

Its suggestions were as follows: “Implementing an egg and nest removal program: Removing eggs and nests can reduce the number of seagulls in an area over time.

“Reducing food sources: Seagulls are attracted to areas where food is readily available, such as landfills and fish processing plants. Reducing these food sources can help to reduce the number of seagulls in the area.

“Encourage the use of noise-making devices: Using loud noise-making devices, such as alarms or sirens, can be used to discourage seagulls from congregating in a certain area.

“Educating the public: Encourage the public to properly dispose of their waste and avoid feeding the seagulls, as this can attract them to urban areas.

“Using humane deterrents: Some humane bird deterrents like bird spikes, netting, or a combination of visual and auditory deterrents can be used to make areas less attractive to seagulls.

“It’s important to note that seagulls are protected by law in the UK and it’s illegal to intentionally kill or injure them. Therefore, any control measure should be humane and not causing harm to the birds.”

Nothing wrong with this answer, but hardly the inside scoop The Press and Journal delivered last year extensively covering the gull issues across the north and north-east of Scotland.

Another tick in the box to help me sleep easy tonight.

My competitive nature had me intrigued about what ChatGPT would do when I asked it to pick between the many restaurants we had in Aberdeen AND which university is best to attend. Would it continue to sit on the fence? I found out..

What is the best restaurant in Aberdeen?

It said: “It’s difficult to name one best restaurant as it depends on personal preference and what you are looking for in a dining experience. Some of the top-rated restaurants in Aberdeen include:

“The Silver Darling: Located in the heart of the city, it offers a modern take on traditional Scottish seafood dishes.

“No.10 Bar & Restaurant: Offers a fine dining experience with a focus on local produce and seasonal ingredients.

“The Ferryhill House Hotel: Offers a unique and elegant dining experience, with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients, and an extensive wine list.

“The Tippling House: This small plates restaurant offers a contemporary take on traditional Scottish cuisine, with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients.

“The Adelphi Kitchen: Is a modern restaurant that offers a variety of dishes, with a focus on locally-sourced ingredients and global flavours.”

An interesting number of Mcginty’s venues in there, but poor show including The Adelphi Kitchen which closed its doors almost seven years ago.

And now for ChatGPT’s thoughts on Aberdeen’s university rivals.

Aberdeen University or RGU?

It said: “The University of Aberdeen is a public research university and is one of the oldest universities in Scotland, having been founded in 1495.

“It has a student population of around 14,000 and offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a variety of disciplines, including arts, science, medicine, and law.

“It is known for its strong research programs in areas such as energy, health, and social policy.

“Robert Gordon University, also known as RGU, is a public university that was founded in 1729 as Robert Gordon’s Hospital.

“It has a student population of around 18,000 and offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a variety of disciplines, including engineering, business, and design. It has strong links to industry and focuses on practical, career-oriented education.

“Both universities are well respected in their field and offer a good quality education. It depends on what courses and facilities you are looking for.”

An answer that should satisfy both sides, I suppose.

And finally, last but by no means least, what would ChatGPT call Aberdeen’s most famous food. I was dying to know…

Buttery or Rowie?

“A buttery and a rowie are both traditional foods from the city of Aberdeen, Scotland.

“A buttery is a type of bread roll that is made with butter, sugar, and milk. It is typically round in shape, with a flaky texture and a sweet buttery taste. It is often served as a breakfast roll or as a snack.

“A rowie is also known as an Aberdeen roll is a type of savoury pastry roll that is made with butter, flour, and a small amount of salt. It has a very buttery taste and is often served as a breakfast roll or as a snack, it is also popular to have it toasted with butter and jam.

“Both are traditional foods from the city and popular among locals, it depends on the person preference on sweet or savoury.”

Oh no! ChatGPT has fallen spectacularly at the final hurdle.

I don’t know if I am saddened or relieved to discover the computer considers butteries and rowies to be completely different things.

Comforting to think no matter how intelligent a computer system is, you will never beat true local knowledge.