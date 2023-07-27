Peterhead bus station to reopen following £250,000 upgrade

Peterhead transport interchange is set to reopen next week following a £250,000 upgrade.

Works to improve the facility were put in place after concerns were raised about the condition of footpaths and bus shelters at the site.

The facility has been closed since June 19 due to general repair work being carried out, including painting and landscaping.

Aberdeenshire Council has led the project funded by Nestrans, with additional support from the Coastal Communities Fund, Nature Restoration Fund and Paths for All Smarter Choices Smarter Places Fund.

The project will unveil a new eye-catching mural – painted by north-east youngsters – alongside new bus shelters, benches and planters, as well as newly replaced barriers and bollards.

Energy-efficiency measures have also been put in place to help reduce the amount of energy required at the station.

Aberdeenshire Council thank customers for patience

As the station has been closed for over a month, many bus services have been diverted, with temporary bus stops put in place around Peterhead.

Causing travel disruption to many of the locals, the council has thanked customers for their patience while the improvement works were carried out.

Dianne Beagrie, chairwoman of the Buchan area committee, also commented on the new facility as she said: “Great to see this upgrade to the facility supported by Buchan Area Committee.”

The new and improved transport interchange will reopen first thing on Monday, July 31.