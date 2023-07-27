Peterhead bus station to reopen following £250,000 upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead bus station to reopen following £250,000 upgrade

The transport interchange in the town centre has been closed since June 19.

By Shanay Taylor
Peterhead Transport Interchange to reopen following improvement works. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Peterhead Transport Interchange to reopen following improvement works. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Peterhead transport interchange is set to reopen next week following a £250,000 upgrade.

Works to improve the facility were put in place after concerns were raised about the condition of footpaths and bus shelters at the site.

The facility has been closed since June 19 due to general repair work being carried out, including painting and landscaping.

Aberdeenshire Council has led the project funded by Nestrans, with additional support from the Coastal Communities Fund, Nature Restoration Fund and Paths for All Smarter Choices Smarter Places Fund.

A blue bus parked outside the interchange in Peterhead
The interchange before any of the improvement work was carried out. Image: Aberdeenchire Council.

The project will unveil a new eye-catching mural – painted by north-east youngsters –  alongside new bus shelters, benches and planters, as well as newly replaced barriers and bollards.

Energy-efficiency measures have also been put in place to help reduce the amount of energy required at the station.

Aberdeenshire Council thank customers for patience

As the station has been closed for over a month, many bus services have been diverted, with temporary bus stops put in place around Peterhead.

Causing travel disruption to many of the locals, the council has thanked customers for their patience while the improvement works were carried out.

Dianne Beagrie, chairwoman of the Buchan area committee, also commented on the new facility as she said: “Great to see this upgrade to the facility supported by Buchan Area Committee.”

The new and improved transport interchange will reopen first thing on Monday, July 31.

