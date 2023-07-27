Humza Yousaf: ‘People aren’t going to be expelled or punished for criticising me as leader’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf: ‘People aren’t going to be expelled or punished for criticising me as leader’

The first minister reacted to the latest scathing verdict from Highland SNP critic Fergus Ewing over the failure to dual the A9 as promised.

By Justin Bowie
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Humza Yousaf has no plans to expel rebel Fergus Ewing from the SNP despite his scathing criticism of the party.

The first minister insisted his internal critics would not be banished simply for disagreeing with key policy decisions.

Veteran Highland nationalist Mr Ewing has become a thorn in Mr Yousaf’s side, regularly slating the SNP’s Holyrood power-sharing deal with the Greens.

On Tuesday, the Inverness and Nairn MSP told the P&J his party had lost its way and insisted he will continue to speak out even if he is kicked out of the SNP.

He has also been a vocal critic of the Scottish Government’s failure to meet key deadlines for the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

Mr Yousaf’s woes in the north of Scotland have been compounded by Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil’s decision to sit as an independent in Westminster.

Mr MacNeil was suspended for one week by the party earlier in July, but opted against returning to the fold once that had expired.

Humza Yousaf has no plans to expel Fergus Ewing from the party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The first minister spoke to journalists at the launch of his government’s latest paper on what life could look like in an independent Scotland.

He told us: “Angus MacNeil and Fergus Ewing have been long-term critics of our deal with the Greens.

“They’ve been explicit about that, and while I disagree with them I respect their position.

“People aren’t going to be expelled or punished for criticising me as leader or criticising the party’s direction on certain positions.”

Mr Yousaf admitted there was an “important question” to be considered around party discipline, and said internal dissent will be discussed after the summer.

SNP MP Angus MacNeil
SNP veteran Angus MacNeil is currently sitting as an independent.

In June, doubts were cast over whether Mr Ewing would be allowed to remain in the SNP after he voted to oust Greens co-leader Lorna Slater from her ministerial post.

READ MORE: ‘Expelling me from the SNP won’t stop me fighting for A9 dualling’

On Tuesday, Mr Ewing told us: “Anyone who thinks that rapping me on the knuckles or expelling me from the group will make the slightest bit of difference does not know me.”

He added: “The atmosphere in the group is not particularly happy.

“I’ve read in the papers that they want to inflict pain on me.

“Another source said ‘Fergus Ewing is toast’.

“Well, I’m still waiting to be toasted.”

Mr Yousaf told us his party remains determined to upgrade the A9 despite delays to the project.

He said: “That agreement with the Greens doesn’t detract from our commitment at all to dual the A9 from Perth to Inverness. We’re making progress on that.”

The first minister also disagreed that the atmosphere within his party was bad, saying: “It’s not my experience.”

