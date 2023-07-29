GALLERY: 87-year-old steam locomotive rolls into Aberdeen to much fanfare

A historic steam locomotive rolled into Aberdeen today during its “Aberdonian tour” of the north-east.

The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander was met with excitement from railway enthusiasts keen to see the 87-year-old train.

The locomotive, built in 1936, has been travelling the length of Aberdeenshire through Laurencekirk and Stonehaven before arriving in Aberdeen this afternoon.

The iconic design and signature steam plume could be seen by crowds, who had their cameras at the ready, as it rolled into the Ferryhill Junction in all its glory.

Once there crews got to work watering and refilling the train with coal to be turned around on the turntable, bound for Edinburgh Waverley.

Normally crowds don’t get to see a locomotive like this up close, however, organisers decided to open the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust site to visitors to catch a piece of history on the move.

Earlier this month, the site welcomed one of the most famous trains in Scotland, The Flying Scotsman, whose arrival also sparked excitement among north-east railway enthusiasts.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at the event to capture the locomotive in action.