Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: 87-year-old steam locomotive rolls into Aberdeen to much fanfare

Crowds met the train as it pulled into the Granite City on Saturday.

The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander locomotive is 87 years old. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander locomotive is 87 years old. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

A historic steam locomotive rolled into Aberdeen today during its “Aberdonian tour” of the north-east.

The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander was met with excitement from railway enthusiasts keen to see the 87-year-old train.

The locomotive, built in 1936, has been travelling the length of Aberdeenshire through Laurencekirk and Stonehaven before arriving in Aberdeen this afternoon.

The iconic design and signature steam plume could be seen by crowds, who had their cameras at the ready, as it rolled into the Ferryhill Junction in all its glory.

Once there crews got to work watering and refilling the train with coal to be turned around on the turntable, bound for Edinburgh Waverley.

Normally crowds don’t get to see a locomotive like this up close, however, organisers decided to open the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust site to visitors to catch a piece of history on the move.

Earlier this month, the site welcomed one of the most famous trains in Scotland, The Flying Scotsman, whose arrival also sparked excitement among north-east railway enthusiasts.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was at the event to capture the locomotive in action.

The historic steam locomotive trundled into the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Centre on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Crowds gathered to watch the locomotive be tended to by railway workers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander needed to be refilled with coal for the journey to Edinburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds had cameras at the ready for the train’s arrival. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Workers inspected the train during its stop in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Workers prepared to pump water into the train’s boiler. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Railway workers had to push the turntable by hand to spin the train around. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The locomotive is currently on a tour of the north-east called the “Aberdonian”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The locomotive crossed several bridges on approach to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The train was pulling several carriages. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds of people admired the train’s historic design. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Workers discussed their plan to turn the locomotive around. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds marvelled at the large train as it rolled into the railway yard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The train had to be positioned on the turntable for its return journey down to Edinburgh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds were keen to see the locomotive up close and in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
People were treated to a plume of steam as the locomotive rolled into view. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

