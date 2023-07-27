Historic locomotive steam returning to Aberdeen on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic locomotive steam returning to Aberdeen on Saturday

The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander is on an "Aberdonian Tour".

By Chris Cromar
An LMS Locomotive 75690 Leander 4-6-0 Jubilee class train.
A Leander locomotive, similar to this one, is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Rail enthusiasts will have the chance to see a preserved locomotive steam when it returns to the north-east on Saturday.

The London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) Jubilee Class 5690 Leander was in Aberdeen as part of its “Aberdonian Tour” on Thursday, before departing for Edinburgh Waverley.

The locomotive, which was built in 1936, will be at the following north-east locations on its return from the capital on Saturday:

  • Laurencekirk – 1.44pm
  • Carmont – 1.52pm
  • Stonehaven – 1.57pm
  • Newtonhill Signal A223 – 2.03pm
  • Aberdeen A229 Signal – 2.07pm
  • Aberdeen A55 Signal – 2.11pm
  • Craiginches South – 2.12pm
  • Aberdeen Ferryhill Junction – 2.15pm
  • Aberdeen – 2.18pm
The Flying Scotsman, with people standing watching.
The Flying Scotsman was in Aberdeen earlier this month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

On its return to the Granite City, it will be watered, refilled with coal and turned around at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT), which this week opened to the public.

Located in the city’s Polmuir Avenue, the venue welcomed one of the world’s most famous trains earlier this month, when The Flying Scotsman was in town.

The Flying Scotsman, with people standing in front of it.
Large numbers of people welcomed The Flying Scotsman to Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It will be at FRHT on Saturday until 3pm – with the site accessible through the footpath at Duthie Park – and will be open between 12pm and 5pm for visitors to enjoy.

Although admission is free of a charge, a post by the group on Facebook said that ” a donation big or small will be very much appreciated”.

‘Expected to be extremely popular’

West Coast Railways, who operate the historic route, said: “This service is expected to be extremely popular with many people going to see this train.

“Please use safe vantage points to see and take pictures of the train – stay clear of the line and do not risk your safety or that of others by trespassing on the tracks.”

