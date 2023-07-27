Historic locomotive steam returning to Aberdeen on Saturday

Rail enthusiasts will have the chance to see a preserved locomotive steam when it returns to the north-east on Saturday.

The London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) Jubilee Class 5690 Leander was in Aberdeen as part of its “Aberdonian Tour” on Thursday, before departing for Edinburgh Waverley.

The locomotive, which was built in 1936, will be at the following north-east locations on its return from the capital on Saturday:

Laurencekirk – 1.44pm

Carmont – 1.52pm

Stonehaven – 1.57pm

Newtonhill Signal A223 – 2.03pm

Aberdeen A229 Signal – 2.07pm

Aberdeen A55 Signal – 2.11pm

Craiginches South – 2.12pm

Aberdeen Ferryhill Junction – 2.15pm

Aberdeen – 2.18pm

On its return to the Granite City, it will be watered, refilled with coal and turned around at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT), which this week opened to the public.

Located in the city’s Polmuir Avenue, the venue welcomed one of the world’s most famous trains earlier this month, when The Flying Scotsman was in town.

It will be at FRHT on Saturday until 3pm – with the site accessible through the footpath at Duthie Park – and will be open between 12pm and 5pm for visitors to enjoy.

Although admission is free of a charge, a post by the group on Facebook said that ” a donation big or small will be very much appreciated”.

‘Expected to be extremely popular’

West Coast Railways, who operate the historic route, said: “This service is expected to be extremely popular with many people going to see this train.

“Please use safe vantage points to see and take pictures of the train – stay clear of the line and do not risk your safety or that of others by trespassing on the tracks.”