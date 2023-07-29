Boss Barry Robson confident Ylber Ramadani will still be at Aberdeen for season opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson confident Ylber Ramadani will still be at Aberdeen for season opener

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson also delivers Slobodan Rubezic transfer target update and assessment of centre-back Jack Milne's injury suffered in 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is confident the friendly defeat of Charlton Athletic will not mark a farewell to Ylber Ramadani.

Midfielder Ramadani was an unused substitute in the 3-2 win and threw most of his strip into the 1,600 strong travelling Dons support at full-time.

There have been persistent reports of interest from Italian Serie A side Lecce in Albanian international Ramadani.

Ramadani’s action at full-time at the Valley only further fuelled speculation the 27-year-old could be set to move on.

Lecce’s interest has yet to be cemented as Aberdeen have received no contact from the Italian club regarding Ramadani.

However it is understood the feeling within the Pittodrie hierarchy is that the interest in Ramadani will not go away.

Signed for £100,000 from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer Ramadani has two years remaining on his Dons deal.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.

Asked if he was confident Ramadani would remain at Aberdeen, Robson said: “Yes. Why not?

“There is always a lot of speculation around a lot of our players

“Until anything happens – and nothing is happening right now – you can say that about a lot of players.”

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes heads clear against Charlton. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

‘I will let you know when anything is happening with Ramadani’

Asked if there had been any contact regarding Ramadani, Robson said: “I will let you know when anything is happening with Ramadani. All right?”

Ramadani has featured in all three friendlies during pre-season but remained on the bench at Charlton.

Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen celebrates scoring their second goal with Duk against Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

Robson said: “Rama is fit.

“He’s a flying machine and we just rested him up again today.

“He will be good to go against Livingston next week.”

Debut for Israeli right-back Or Dadia

Israeli international right-back Or Dadia made his debut in the friendly win at Charlton.

On loan from Hapoel Be’er Sheeva defender Dadia was introduced in the 62nd minute.

Dadia is Robson’s seventh signing of a summer transfer window rebuild.

Robson hopes to confirm another new signing before the Premiership opener against Livingston on Saturday.

The Dons have thrashed out a six-figure deal to sign 6ft 4in centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from Serbian top flight club Novi Pazar.

Rubezic’s arrival is subject to the player completing a medical and a work permit being issued.

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

Asked about Rubezic, Robson said: “We will have to wait and see where we are.

“We are looking at a few players at the minute.

“Hopefully we will still have a few players to come in and give us a hand as well.

“ One thing we won’t do is be rushed into it as we still have a few weeks left in the transfer window.

“The players are performing really well.

“We have some really young players who are doing well so we will have to see where we are in the next few days, week and month.”

Aberdeen summer signing Or Dadia makes his debut against Charlton Athletic in London.<br />Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Jack Milne injury assessment

Aberdeen are facing a centre-back injury crisis ahead of the Premiership opener with Rhys Williams (back) and Angus MacDonald (knee) both missing recently friendlies.

Centre-back Jack Milne, 20, was taken off injured in the second half  at Charlton.

Jack Milne came off injured against Charlton Athletic. Pic Derek Ironside / Newsline Media

Robson said: “He will be fine, he was just feeling his hamstring a wee bit.”

Aberdeen were 3-0 up at half-time against Charlton courtesy of an own goal from Nathan Asimwe and goals from Graeme Shinnie and Bojan Miovski.

Miovski missed a penalty in the first half, rattling the post with his spot kick.

Charlton hit back after the break via Corey Blacktt-Taylor and a Nicky Devlin own goal for a scoreline that flattered the League One Addicks.

Robson said: “I was just glad the fans were watching a team today that was fast and aggressive and really wanted to run for their club.

“We were up against a good side in Charlton, some top players and a big budget.

“It was everything we were looking for really.

“You see the way we want to play.

“We’ve worked hard and we look sharp and at it.

“We still have a few players to come in and give us a hand too.”

