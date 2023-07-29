Stonehaven swimming pool closed due to ongoing incident

Stonehaven swimming pool has been closed due to an ongoing incident, with police and ambulance currently on the scene.

The incident occurred earlier Saturday afternoon at the popular Stonehaven Open Air Heated Pool.

Emergency services are currently at the scene including four police cars and one ambulance.

Swimmers were asked to leave the pool area, with police blocking off the door to the centre to prevent people from getting in.

People can be seen standing outside the centre in the car park.

Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool put out a post on social media confirming the pool’s closure.

It read: “We are so sorry to announce that the pool is temporarily closed for the rest of today. Watch this space for updates. We will let you know when it will reopen.”

Police have been contacted to comment.